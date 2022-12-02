MONTRÉAL, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the feminicide of December 6, 1989, Polytechnique Montréal was greatly dismayed and deeply saddened to learn of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights' initiative to use the promotional code "Poly" to promote the purchase of merchandise on its website.

We see this exploitation of a tragic event not only as a very tasteless provocation, but above all as an insult to the memory of the victims, as well as those injured, their families and the entire Polytechnique community.

