POLYCULTURAL IMMIGRANT AND COMMUNITY SERVICES CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services celebrated their 50th anniversary at an event filled with multicultural food, ethnic entertainment, and art. The event was attended by staff, community members, and government officials.

Founded in 1973, Polycultural started as a group of volunteers helping refugees from Poland settle in Toronto. It has since grown to become a staple in the community, providing support and services for youth, seniors, unemployed, newcomers, refugees, and immigrants.

In the last 50 years, Polycultural's key achievements include:

Expanding to seven locations across the Greater Toronto Area and Orangeville to better serve local communities;

and to better serve local communities; Providing settlement services, employment assistance, language classes, youth and senior programs, and other programs to the community;

Opening a new reception centre in 2016 in Mississauga to accommodate Syrian refugees;

to accommodate Syrian refugees; Supporting over 7,000 government-assisted Afghan refugees between 2021 and 2023 who were brought to Canada under the emergency evacuation initiative;

under the emergency evacuation initiative; Providing settlement and housing support to nearly 1,500 Ukrainian temporary residents under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel.

As Canada welcomes more people from around the world, the work being done by Polycultural is as important now more than ever. In 2022, Canada welcomed nearly 438,000 immigrants - the highest on record, according to Statistics Canada. Further, the government announced plans to welcome 1.5 million more by 2025. Over the last year, Polycultural has support over 30,000 immigrants.

The organization works in partnership with Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), provincial, regional, and local community partners to address the needs of refugees, immigrants, newcomers, and community members.

Quotes:

"What an accomplishment it is to be celebrating 50 years of Polycultural. Every day, we work to ensure individuals have an equal opportunity at being productive members of Canadian society and feel a sense of community. I am proud of the work that we do as we continue to grow with Canada."

Marwan Ismail, Executive Director, Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services

"As Mayor of the City of Mississauga, it gives me great pleasure to congratulate Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services on the celebrated occasion of your 50th Anniversary. Reaching this milestone is a tremendous achievement and is a testament to Polycultural's commitment to empowering and supporting newcomers, immigrants, and refugees as they embrace Canada as their new home. Thanks to your tireless efforts, our vibrant Canadian mosaic continues to be strengthened and we remain a welcoming and inclusive community for all. I wish you many more years of growth, success, and opportunity in Mississauga. Congratulations!"

Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga

"Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services is a very important part of our community and an integral part of Ontario. The services they provide ensure that newcomers, refugees, immigrants, and community members receive the support they need to live a prosperous life. Congratulations on 50 years of service!"

Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton

"I have long said that Canada's greatest strength is our willingness to embrace diversity and work together to build stronger communities. For fifty years, Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services has exemplified this spirit by wholeheartedly serving our community. I am grateful for their continued efforts to passionately support those in need."

Sheref Sabawy, Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga – Erin Mills

For more information visit polycultural.org or download the Polycultural app for iOS or Android.

