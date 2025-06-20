Grand Opening of Polycultural Reception House: A New Chapter in Supporting Refugees in Peel Region

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services proudly opened the doors to the Polycultural Reception House at 73 King Street West—the first dedicated shelter and service hub for Refugees including Government-Assisted Refugees (GARs) in the City of Mississauga. GARS, unlike other categories of refugees, are resettled to Canada by the Canadian government and are identified as convention refugees by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Left to right: Marwan Ismail, Polycultural Executive Director; Adam Altmid, Polycultural Chairman; Peter Fonseca, MP, Mississauga-Cooksville; Hon. Carolyn Parrish, Mayor of Mississauga; Rudy Cuzzetto, MPP for Mississauga-Lakeshore; Sheref Sabawy, MPP for Mississauga-Erin Mills (CNW Group/Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services)

"This newly renovated, purpose-designed facility represents a pivotal step in addressing the housing and integration needs of newcomers to the region," said Scott Small, Director of Resettlement Programs at Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services. "Polycultural's Resettlement Assistance Program has helped over 1,350 people in the past year alone. This new site ensures we can continue doing that work in a space that's built for the job. It reflects our values—compassion, inclusion, and care."

After acquiring the site in October 2024, Polycultural began welcoming GARs in January 2025, transitioning away from a hotel-based model that had become increasingly unsustainable.

"The opening of the Polycultural Reception House will help newcomers from around the world build and live the Canadian dream," said Peter Fonseca, Member of Parliament for Mississauga Cooksville. "This project reflects our government's commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable, and compassionate Canada. By investing in organizations like Polycultural, we're ensuring that newcomers—especially Government-Assisted Refugees—are welcomed and supported so they can thrive and be successful."

"This centre is about more than shelter. It's about dignity, stability, and a strong start for families who have faced immense challenges," said Mayor Carolyn Parrish, who delivered remarks at the grand opening. "Mississauga is proud to be one of Canada's most welcoming and diverse cities—and this project is a powerful example of how we can support successful integration of newcomers through infrastructure and resettlement services."

The new facility provides temporary housing (typically for three weeks) wraparound resettlement services, and a foundation for newcomers to transition into permanent housing. Importantly, it fills a longstanding gap in Mississauga's infrastructure: until now, the city had no dedicated resettlement facilities for refugees.

The Reception House includes services to ensure children are quickly enrolled in local schools and receive appropriate supports, while adults receive assistance navigating employment, health care, and language services.

Polycultural's leadership acknowledged the vital partnership of all levels of government, including Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Province of Ontario, and the United Way, for their support in bringing the project to life. Polycultural also works closely with community agencies in the region to deliver services in-house to the residents of the Reception House. This includes collaborations with the Region of Peel, Peel Children's Aid Society (CAS), Peel Police, and others.

The event concluded with a tour of the facility, followed by a networking lunch.

About Polycultural:

Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services has been supporting newcomers, youth, and seniors for over 50 years across the GTA. Its mission is to deliver inclusive, client-centred services that empower diverse communities to thrive.

SOURCE Polycultural Immigrant and Community Services

Media Contact: Cris Adu, [email protected], 416-460-2948