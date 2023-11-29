Pollin Fertility partners with The Modern Miracle Foundation to Offer Equitable Access to IVF

First-of-its-kind IVF Grant Fund provides financial assistance to help Canadians build their families

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - One in six Canadians suffer from infertility. A new study published by Conceivable Dreams suggests this number is on the rise and that costly reproductive health intervention is a barrier that gets in the way of the dreams that many Canadians have about building their family. With 34 per cent spending more than $30,000 on treatment alone, it's clear that fertility care is out of reach for the majority of the population. For most, it leaves the dream of building a family unmet.

Today, Pollin Fertility and The Modern Miracle Foundation announced an initiative designed to increase access to fertility care for those with financial barriers. A first-of-its-kind in Ontario, the Pollin x Modern Miracle IVF Grant Fund will help offset the cost of fertility treatment, totalling to more than $225,000 in patient grants.

"We believe that everyone who wants to build their family should have access to care," said Dr. Kim Garbedian, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Pollin Fertility, Toronto's new fertility clinic. "One of the driving forces behind Pollin was to ensure all patients have access to the best possible treatments and the IVF Grant Fund will do just that."

The IVF Grant Fund is exclusively offered through Pollin to patients by way of The Modern Miracle Foundation, an organization that is committed to helping individuals overcome the financial barriers to infertility.

"We started Modern Miracle as a way to give back after experiencing our own personal fertility journeys," said Randi Grunberg, Co-Founder of The Modern Miracle Foundation. "We know first hand how difficult and expensive fertility treatments can be. Treatment is out of reach for many Canadians and after welcoming our daughters, we wanted to give this incredible gift to others."

After opening its doors in Toronto in October, Pollin Fertility is poised to overcome the common barriers fertility patients encounter such as affordability, accessibility and emotional impact. In addition to the IVF Grant Fund, Pollin addresses affordability by assisting patients in navigating insurance options, providing transparent pricing structures and offering financing plans. Additionally, the clinic is set up for both in-person and virtual care, ensuring accessibility for equity-seeking communities and those with mobility limitations. Pollin also recognizes the importance of emotional well-being and has partnered with community groups to provide comprehensive emotional support services. By addressing the challenges and focusing on the comprehensive, holistic well-being of patients, Pollin is committed to providing the highest standard of care in reproductive health.

As a fertility patient herself, Pollin CEO Melody Adhami has also personally gone through the treatment experience. "Going through our fertility journey was one of the most physical and emotional challenges of my life," said Adhami. "Patients endure so much. We hope to be a part of the solution to ensure cost isn't another barrier that stands in the way."

The Pollin x Modern Miracle IVF Grant Fund is available to Pollin patients with an annual household income level of less than $150,000. The grant will be used to offset the cost of one IVF treatment cycle and does not apply to the cost of medications. Applications open to Ontarians on January 8, 2024. For more information, visit www.modernmiraclefoundation.com/pollin .

