Pollin Fertility Celebrates Ontario's Transformative Expansion of Fertility Services

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollin Fertility, a leading fertility clinic renowned for its compassionate patient focused care, and cutting-edge reproductive technology applauds the Ontario government's expansion of the Ontario Fertility Program. This initiative is set to revolutionize access to fertility treatments in Ontario, offering renewed hope to families across the province.

"The expansion of the Ontario Fertility Program marks an important advancement in increasing access to fertility care," said Dr. Kim Garbedian, a leading expert in reproductive health and founding Doctor of Pollin Fertility. "Ontario is home to world class facilities and renowned Doctors (REI's), by expanding access and creating more pathways for care the Ontario Government is giving Ontarians a greater chance of realizing their dreams of parenthood."

While finalized details are still being determined, the expanded program is built upon three pillars:

Innovative Tax Credit: A tax credit will alleviate the financial burden of fertility treatments not covered by OHIP, democratizing access to advanced reproductive technologies and medicines for all Ontarians.

Waitlist Eradication: By reducing the current waitlist of 25,000 women seeking fertility treatments, the program will drastically cut wait times and enhance immediate access to essential care.

Expanded Accessibility: The strategic addition of new clinics will broaden geographical reach, ensuring equitable access to fertility services throughout Ontario.

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is making record investments in our health care system to provide more people with the right care, in the right place," said Sylvia Jones, Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "Today's exciting announcement will triple the number of families able to access publicly funded fertility services through the Ontario Fertility Program, ensuring even more Ontarians have the opportunity to pursue their dreams of parenthood."

Pollin Fertility stands poised to meet the anticipated surge in demand for fertility services with a team of specialists certified by the Royal College of Canada and its state-of-the-art IVF laboratory. This robust infrastructure ensures that Pollin is uniquely equipped to provide exceptional care tailored to each patient's needs.

