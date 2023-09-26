Pollin Announces a $20MM Funding Round led by Osmington Inc to revolutionize Fertility Healthcare in Canada

One of the largest investments in a Canadian fertility clinic and technology company to-date, Pollin is poised to be a major player in the reproductive healthcare space.

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Pollin Fertility, a modern fertility clinic and technology company, today announced a $20 million Series A fundraising round, led by Osmington Inc, a private investment firm owned by David Thomson. As one of the largest investments to-date in a Canadian fertility company, Pollin is immediately poised to be a major player in the reproductive healthcare space.

Encompassing a 25,000 sq. foot clinic at the heart of Toronto's Yonge and Eglington district, Pollin will officially open its doors to patients on October 16. The clinic, led by renowned fertility physician and medical director, Dr. Kim Gardedian, will transform fertility care in Canada, offering a state-of-the-art lab positioned to achieve the highest success rates in the industry.

Founded by medical director, Dr. Kim Garbedian and proven entrepreneurs Melody Adhami, Sep Seyedi, David Diamond and Michael Kimel, Pollin brings the brightest minds in health, technology, communications and retail/hospitality to the world of fertility care.

"We are proud to invest in a team who have a track record of success and diverse skill sets that will deliver positive outcomes in fertility" says Lawrence Zucker, CEO of Osmington. "Pollin is tackling one of the most rapidly growing challenges in the healthcare space and we are pleased to be part of the team that is going to change fertility care". Vlad Amurjuev, Vice-President of Investments at Osmington will join Pollin's Board of Directors.

Infertility affects one in every six couples trying to conceive with average fertility treatment success rates hovering at 40 per cent globally. Leveraging engineering technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Pollin is on a mission to deliver best-in-class success rates. Similarly, Pollin will be the first company in Canada to give patients full control of their fertility journey through advanced technology tools. Leveraging these tools, patients will be empowered to manage their journey, communicate with their care navigator, access their results in real time and receive critical information on demand.

"Global fertility success rates are incredibly low and accepted as industry standard," says Melody Adhami, CEO, Pollin Fertility. "Those struggling with infertility deserve better. We can do better. Every business across the globe is innovating through technology and fertility treatments should be no different. Pollin will offer patients the warm, welcoming environment patients crave while simultaneously delivering in-house technology that is poised to deliver the best success rates in the industry."

Adhami, a fertility patient herself, and Dr. Garbedian together share a vision of a fertility experience that truly works for patients.

"Patients are at the heart of everything we do," says Garbedian. "This new funding will allow us to take patient care to the next level, embracing digital innovation to optimize success rates and experience. We are committed to providing our patients with a compassionate and supportive fertility journey along with the most advanced fertility treatments available."

About Pollin Fertility

Pollin Fertility is a modern fertility and technology company revolutionizing reproductive healthcare. Pollin's mission is to develop the most advanced clinical, digital and IVF lab technology to improve the standard of care and optimize success rates for fertility patients. Pollin's first flagship clinic spans 25,000 square feet at 2360 Yonge street in Toronto, Ontario. Pollin is now booking appointments starting in mid October. To sign up for updates and more information, please visit pollinfertility.com .

