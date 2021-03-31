Pollard Banknote Welcomes Shannon DeHaven as Vice President of Digital Engagement

WINNIPEG, MB, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is very pleased to announce that Shannon DeHaven will be joining our organization in the position of Vice President of Digital Engagement, effective April 5. Shannon will provide leadership to our Digital Engagement team and will support our lottery clients in the implementation of best-in-class programs and solutions to support their digital journeys and maximize the value of the digital sphere.

Shannon brings a wealth of experience to Pollard Banknote, having served as Deputy Director of Digital Operations for the Michigan Lottery for the past several years. Prior to this, she held positions of increasing responsibility in the growing interactive business of the Lottery, which includes one of the most successful iLottery programs in North America. Shannon has been recognized as a leader in the industry and is the recipient of a number of industry awards. In 2021, she was named by Gaming Intelligence as one of their top 50 gaming executives, and in 2019 was named as one of iGaming Business's Most Influential Women in Gaming. In addition, she was the recipient of the prestigious NASPL Powers Award in 2017, which recognizes the significant contributions lottery employees have made through exceptional job performance.

"I am excited to join the Pollard Banknote team as I embark on the next chapter of my career," said Shannon. "In addition to becoming part of an organization that I have worked closely with for many years, I am looking forward to the opportunity to support lotteries around the world to foster entertaining and engaging digital experiences for their players."

"Pollard Banknote has been an active partner in helping lotteries with their evolving digital strategy," said Doug Pollard, co-CEO, Pollard Banknote. "Shannon's passion and experience with one-to-one player engagement will provide a significant addition to our expertise, which we are confident will be valued by our lottery clients."

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.



For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

