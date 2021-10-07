Pollard Banknote Vice-President Brad Thompson Receives Powers Award Recognizing Exceptional Job Performance

The NASPL Powers Awards are presented each year in recognition of the significant contributions lottery and vendor employees have made through exceptional job performance. The awards are named in honor of the late Edward J. Powers—one of the founders of NASPL who spent more than 25 years in the lottery industry helping to define the most effective organizational structures that have become a blueprint for today's lotteries.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Brad Thompson is a leader in the lottery industry, offering tremendous breadth and depth of experience in the North American market. Brad's collaborative work style, strong understanding of the drivers of successful instant games, and keen ability to adapt strategies to market-specific conditions make him a highly sought-after partner to his lottery clients. He is also responsible for overseeing Pollard Banknote's portfolio of licensed brands and the Licensed Products team, including the design and execution of various promotional opportunities. Brad provides a robust toolbox of options to expand sales and make the Lottery's offerings both successful and engaging.

Brad's lottery clients leverage his expertise to receive invaluable, sales-boosting guidance on all aspects of instant ticket products, including the incorporation of specialty features to attract attention at retail. As an example, in 2021, Brad worked with the Texas Lottery to develop the Lottery's highest selling game of the year—$200 Million Ca$h. This $50 ticket featured the colorful brilliance of Pollard Banknote's Spectrum Scratch FX® print innovation.

Brad was nominated for the Powers Award by Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery Commission. Gary Grief shared his reasons for nominating Brad, "For the Texas Lottery, Brad has long been a trusted partner for creative and innovative scratch ticket solutions. He works with the Texas Lottery to understand, and then solve, our problems, no matter their size. He never brings a cookie-cutter approach to our issues; instead, he delivers thoughtful and well-reasoned advice."

"Congratulations to Brad on this well-deserved award. Brad appreciates the drivers of successful games and works with our clients to deliver games that result in growth," said Jennifer Westbury, Executive Vice President, Sales & Customer Development, Pollard Banknote. "The Texas Lottery has achieved record levels of success in the past few years, and this nomination by the Texas Lottery speaks to the partnership that Brad has built with them in helping them to do so."

The award winners were announced on October 5, 2021 at the virtual NASPL DeskCon 2021.

