Pollard Banknote to Showcase Innovative Lottery Products at the European Lottery (EL) Congress and Trade Show 2023

WINNIPEG, MB, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce it will once again share its latest lottery innovations, this time at the 11th EL Congress and Trade Show in Šibenik, Croatia, from June 4 to 7, 2023.

As a trusted partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, Pollard Banknote is a proven leader in the key areas of lottery success: outstanding games, retail excellence, and digital innovation. The company's booth will immerse EL Congress delegates in lottery solutions guaranteed to attract, engage, and retain players, taking their gaming experience to new heights while driving revenue and maximizing funds for the good causes that lotteries support.

Aligned with this year's theme, "LOOKING FORWARD – Lotteries of the Future," Pollard Banknote will highlight its most innovative instant tickets and offer exciting demonstrations of cutting-edge retail products from Pollard Banknote's portfolio of Schafer Retail Solutions + ("SRS+") and Pollard Digital Solutions' products.

Booth visitors can see and feel samples of the company's best-performing print features, including the shimmering appeal of Scratch FX™, as well as the handcrafted appearance and texture of Eco Scratch ReNew™. Some of Pollard Banknote's Fusion™ products—created with laminated cardstock—will be featured, including Flip Scratch™ and Scratch Tab™, both with pop-open windows (the latter being well suited for player-pleasing advent calendars). Tickets boasting maximized play value will be on display, including easyPACK™, which provides the fun and value of a pouched game in a vendible format, and Big Ticket Pop Ups™, which transforms instant tickets into intriguing three-dimensional pyramid-shaped designs. Attendees will also experience the nostalgic allure of Tetris® and PAC-MAN™, two popular video game-themed licensed brands with demonstrated success in the instant ticket category.

Lotteries at the EL Congress will learn about Pollard Banknote's retail expertise and engage with its industry-leading retail solutions that enhance lottery visibility, expand the retail footprint, and provide access to new markets. Participants can demo the highly successful Digital Menu Board, developed by SRS+, which combines the best features of on-counter displays with the latest digital technology. Also making an appearance is HALO, an innovative product that adds light and colour to existing retail dispensers to drive impulse purchases. Additionally, booth visitors can engage with sales-driving solutions for the in-lane retail environment, including easyVEND™, an in-lane ticket vending machine offering an easy and secure way to purchase traditional scratch tickets alongside other consumer goods within a multi-lane environment, and scanACTIV Instants™, a new play style that connects retail with a digital experience.

Pollard Banknote has also established itself as a leader in digital innovation. Pollard Digital Solutions' experts are eager to talk to attendees about the full range of ways lotteries can connect with players in the digital realm to create highly engaging experiences, from apps and websites to second-chance draw platforms, and all the way through to a full-featured and modular Omnichannel Lottery Solution. Visitors will learn about the company's modern technology and service solutions needed to serve both the digital and retail channels and to support the all-important 360-degree view of the player. They can also play demo games from Pollard Digital Games Studio's ever-growing suite of eInstants and familiarize themselves with GeoLocs, the gaming industry's exclusive, dedicated geolocation software development kit for web, iOS, and Android platforms.

"The Pollard Banknote team always appreciates the mutual learning and idea sharing that happens at in-person industry events like the EL Congress," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "We're excited to meet with our European lottery clients and share our latest innovations that represent our ongoing commitment to outstanding games, retail excellence, and digital innovation. Lotteries visiting our booth will discover market-specific solutions that will help maximize proceeds for good causes, now and into the future."

The EL Congress and Trade Show is one of multiple lottery industry conferences and trade shows that Pollard Banknote attends annually.

PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Tetris ® & © 1985~2023 Tetris Holding.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

