POLLARD BANKNOTE SHOWCASES CUTTING-EDGE INNOVATIONS AT THE EUROPEAN LOTTERIES CONGRESS AND TRADE SHOW 2025

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce its participation in the 12th European Lotteries ("EL") Congress and Trade Show, taking place in Bern, Switzerland, from September 14 to 17, 2025.

As a trusted partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, Pollard Banknote is a proven leader in the core pillars of lottery success: outstanding games, retail excellence, and digital innovation. At the EL Congress and Trade Show, the company will demonstrate this leadership by showcasing a dynamic portfolio of innovative solutions designed to enhance player engagement, streamline retail operations, and drive long-term growth.

In alignment with this year's theme, "Building a Better World," Pollard Banknote will demonstrate how responsible, forward-thinking solutions are shaping a more sustainable and engaging future for lotteries. The exhibit will feature breakthrough scratch ticket designs and immersive demonstrations of next-generation retail products from Schafer Retail Solutions+ ("SRS+") and Pollard Digital Solutions, all supporting strategic innovation and helping lotteries stay relevant in a rapidly evolving industry.

Booth visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Pollard Banknote's diverse portfolio of compelling scratch and eInstant games, featuring standout ticket art from this year's most successful launches. Attendees will also discover top-performing print innovations and experience firsthand the excitement and value built into these products. Building on the success of EasyPack™, Pollard Banknote will introduce new innovations designed to enhance play value, deepen player engagement, and reinforce the connection between lotteries and their audiences.

At the EL Congress and Trade Show, lotteries will have the opportunity to explore Pollard Banknote's extensive retail expertise through a range of products. Highlights include Digital Menu Boards ("DMBs"), which bring vibrant digital displays to retail counters; HALO, a lighting solution that enhances dispensers to drive impulse purchases; and easyVEND™, an in-lane vending system that securely offers scratch tickets alongside other items for a convenient shopping experience. Together, these innovations enhance lottery visibility, expand retail reach, and deliver dynamic, player-focused experiences that help lotteries strengthen market presence and, ultimately, maximize proceeds for good causes.

Pollard Banknote builds on its strong foundation of outstanding games by steadily advancing its digital innovation efforts. At the Trade Show, the Pollard Digital Games Studio team will showcase a growing portfolio of eInstant games that enhance online gaming and bridge retail and online channels. Attendees will have the chance to experience these new digital titles and engage with the gameplay firsthand.

Building on this momentum, Pollard Banknote launched its Omnichannel Gaming Solution earlier this year powered by the Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform ("Catalyst"), a cloud native modular system designed to revolutionize lottery operations. Catalyst's API-first architecture enables seamless integration of third-party games, accelerates deployment, and supports continuous innovation. Its flexible design allows lotteries to quickly adapt to market changes and scale efficiently during peak demand periods. The platform's rapid and successful rollout in the U.S. earlier this year highlights Pollard Banknote's commitment to providing forward-thinking digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's lotteries.

"We always value the opportunity to connect with industry peers," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "The EL Congress and Trade Show is a chance to share ideas and showcase the innovations that reflect our ongoing focus on exceptional games, strong retail performance, and digital growth. As we work together to build a better world through lotteries, we're excited to meet with our European partners and present market-ready solutions designed to deliver meaningful returns for good causes, now and well into the future."

The EL Congress and Trade Show is among the key industry events Pollard Banknote attends annually.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program.

Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, , E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323