POLLARD BANKNOTE SELECTED AS FINALIST IN TWO CATEGORIES AT THE INTERNATIONAL GAMING AWARDS

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in two separate categories at the 2022 International Gaming Awards. Pollard Banknote has been shortlisted for the US Gaming Company of the Year award and the Lottery Product of the Year award for its innovative Struck By Luck progressive jackpot instant game concept.

The US Gaming Company of the Year award is open to North and South American companies and is presented to the organization that has shown consistent growth and focus on customer service, innovation, and technology to engage and retain customers. As a finalist in this category, Pollard Banknote is being recognized as a leader and partner of choice to the lottery industry. With a focus on innovative product development across both print and digital games, the company seeks to build Empowered Partnerships with each of its lottery clients by providing strategic solutions customized for each unique jurisdiction and aims to help them: grow with products and services that attract and retain both new and existing players; build merchandising strategies that optimize their retail presence; and activate the right mix of digital products to support their digital journey.

Pollard Banknote was also nominated for the innovation-focused Lottery Product of the Year award for its ground-breaking new instant game concept, Struck By Luck, featuring a progressive jackpot component that was recently introduced to the instant ticket market. The concept leverages both traditional instant ticket play and a multi-tiered digital component whereby players can watch with anticipation as the progressive jackpot grows. Struck By Luck can be offered in a range of game styles, is customizable by jurisdiction, and has proven successful in generating excitement and word-of-mouth chatter that engages both players and non-players alike.

"Pollard Banknote is honoured to be recognized as a finalist in two categories for this year's International Gaming Awards," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "We are driven by the goal of offering our lottery partners the best products and services the industry has to offer, which includes outstanding games that excite and engage players, retail excellence through effective in-store strategies and retail network expansion, and digital innovation that cultivates a more robust and interactive experience. Struck By Luck is an example of a game concept that blends all three of these areas to create a truly unique offering that will get players excited. We look forward to continuing to work with our clients to drive instant ticket sales and maximize contributions for the worthy causes they support."

The International Gaming Awards, now in its 15th year, is judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts and highlight the very best the global gaming industry has to offer. Winners will be announced on April 11, 2022, at an awards event in London, England.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

