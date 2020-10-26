Pollard Banknote's Riva Richard Named as Finalist for VIXIO GamblingCompliance Global Regulatory Awards

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") congratulates Riva Richard, Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary, Pollard Banknote, and her team of in–house lawyers and staff on being shortlisted for the category of In-House Counsel/Legal Team of the Year at the VIXIO GamblingCompliance Global Regulatory Awards 2020.

With a record number of entries across 18 categories, the Global Regulatory Awards are the biggest and most influential awards in the gambling compliance sphere, recognising individuals, teams, and businesses that have excelled in the field of compliance, corporate social responsibility, and responsible gaming. The In-House Counsel/Legal Team of the Year Award, for which Riva Richard was shortlisted, celebrates, "an individual or team who safeguards the reputation of the company by guaranteeing that it strictly follows regulatory guidelines and proactively advises management to help steer the business".

As chief legal strategist for Pollard Banknote—a global market leader in providing high-performing games and solutions, and the leading iLottery provider in North America through its joint venture company, NeoPollard Interactive ("NPi")—Riva has played an integral role in establishing the compliance framework for U.S. iLottery operations, as well as supporting clients in navigating through a complex regulatory landscape. In 2019, when the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") threatened the iLottery industry with a revised interpretation of the Wire Act that would criminalize interstate transmission of all bets or wagers, Riva forged a collaborative partnership with the New Hampshire Lottery and multiple external legal experts to launch a strong challenge to the DOJ's revised opinion.

Riva's passionate commitment to leading this legal challenge has resulted in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire ruling in favour of upholding iLottery operations, confirming that the Wire Act only applies to sports betting activities. While the plaintiffs were ultimately successful at trial, the DOJ appealed the decision. Oral arguments were heard in June. Under Riva's continued leadership, Pollard Banknote mounted a strong defence of the New Hampshire court's ruling. A decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit is expected later this year.

"We are proud to congratulate Riva and her team on this deserving recognition from the prestigious Global Regulatory Awards," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "Her outstanding leadership efforts have given our clients confidence in their ability to operate iLottery and paved the way for others to explore introducing iLottery services, which ultimately benefit the good causes these lotteries support."

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

