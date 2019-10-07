Pollard Banknote Receives Print Industry Award for First-Ever Transparent Instant Ticket

The PIA's annual Premier Print Awards—the world's most prominent international print competition—recognizes the leading print products in various categories. Among more than 22,000 submissions, Pollard Banknote's Clear Play™ innovation was recognized as one of the highest quality products in the category of specialty printing (Miscellaneous Specialties—Other).

Pollard Banknote developed Clear Play™ in response to the need for new physical features that enable instant tickets to stand out at retail. Cutting through the cluttered retail environment is an ongoing challenge that is particularly important for instant tickets, a product category in which sales depend on triggering impulse purchases.

Clear Play™ is printed on recyclable transparent plastic. This material gives the tickets a distinctive look and feel that allows light to shine through, bringing graphics and colors to life. The transparent backdrop of Clear Play™ can be used to create a wide range of stunning designs, while still providing the same print security as Pollard Banknote card stock tickets. This innovation enables creative designs and new instant game concepts not possible on conventional substrates, such as retro decoders, layering tickets over each other to complete or enhance an image, and combining graphics and data with a mobile app for extra chances to win.

"The product concept for Clear Play™ was the result of a multi-functional team's participation in an innovation project," said Nancy Bettcher, Vice President, Product Innovation & Development, Pollard Banknote. "The market's reaction has been extremely positive, with customers remarking that the substrate gives scratch tickets a new, modern look and feel. Clear Play™ instant games have already been launched in multiple jurisdictions with great success and more lotteries are preparing to offer this exciting new concept to their players."

