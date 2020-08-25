Pollard Banknote Pumps Up Its Retro Arcade Game Suite with DIG DUG™

DIG DUG™ has been a prominent maze-style arcade game since its first release in the early 1980s, well-received for its simple, yet strategic, mechanics. Unlike maze games that came before it, DIG DUG™ allows players to create their own maze in each round. Players direct the main character, DIG DUG™, through the ground to eliminate subterranean monsters by crushing them under boulders or inflating them until they explode—hence, the game's catchphrase, "Crush and inflate!". With its amusing characters and entertaining gameplay, DIG DUG™ quickly achieved commercial success, grossing over $46.3 million in revenue in its first year alone. DIG DUG™'s influence has never waned. In fact, it has been named the sixth most popular video game of all time by the International Arcade Museum®.

As one of the founding titles of the golden age of retro arcade games, DIG DUG™ is the perfect addition to Pollard Banknote's licensed games portfolio, joining other iconic arcade game brands from this era—PAC-MAN®, GALAGA™, Frogger, and Tetris®. This brand offers a natural next step for lotteries looking to launch the next nostalgic arcade brand.

"Pollard Banknote's suite of retro brands has proven to perform exceptionally well across the lottery market," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We are thrilled to build on this momentum by endorsing DIG DUG™ as a new option for lotteries that want to launch their next classic video game brand, or as a remarkable first-time introduction of a video game-themed instant ticket. We can also pair DIG DUG™ with one or more of our other classic video game properties for a retro-packed instant ticket with a real arcade feel. The popularity of the DIG DUG™ brand combined with fun, vivid ticket art and engaging play styles will help lotteries attract a wide player base."

DIGDUG™ & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

Related Links

www.pollardbanknote.com

