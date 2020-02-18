Pollard Banknote Presents Innovative Solutions to Support Lotteries at its globalXchange Client Conference

WINNIPEG, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce another successful globalXchange client conference which took place from February 12 to 14, 2020.

Hosted in Scottsdale, Arizona, the 2020 conference brought lottery delegates from North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia together to explore inspiring concepts and concrete strategies that will drive success in their organizations now, and into the future. Gregg Edgar, Executive Director of the Arizona Lottery, welcomed thought leaders from other lotteries to the state, "Thank you for joining us for a terrific event that will inspire new ways to bring innovation to the marketplace, all centered around making a positive impact in the communities we support. Our partnership with Pollard Banknote spans over 22 years and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to host the globalXchange delegates in our home state."

With innovation woven throughout the conference agenda, the content centered around Pollard Banknote's three strategic dimensions to support instant ticket growth: outstanding games with extremely successful activations, digital innovations that dominate the evolving lottery ecosystem, and big ideas for lotteries in pursuit of retail excellence.

During the two-day event, lottery representatives enjoyed diverse programming that allowed them to engage with content in a variety of different formats, and gain valuable insights from industry peers and experts. Participants were inspired and challenged by presentations that celebrated lottery success, and panels that shared concrete strategies from reaching new market segments to launching extended play campaigns and understanding the evolution of retail. This comprehensive approach inspired and challenged participants to discover new ways to implement change in their lotteries.

The conference also gave attendees the opportunity to explore the latest retail strategies in the Retail Revolution Lab which offered engaging new concepts, in-lane instant solutions, and unique merchandising displays. Fueled by innovation and guided by Pollard Banknote's in-field experts, the unique space showcased products that address specific retail challenges facing the lottery industry.

"This conference is a valuable opportunity to interact with our lottery partners and for experts across the industry to share winning strategies and new ideas," said Jennifer Westbury, Executive Vice President, Sales and Customer Development, Pollard Banknote. "We received such a positive response from the attendees of this year's conference who benefited from the platform that gives industry professionals the opportunity to learn from each other. We are already looking forward to our next globalXchange conference!"

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

Related Links

www.pollardbanknote.com

