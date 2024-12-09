POLLARD BANKNOTE PARTNERS WITH THE IRISH NATIONAL LOTTERY TO LAUNCH NEW MOBILE APP AND EINSTANT GAMES PORTFOLIO

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote" or "the Company") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the operator of the Irish National Lottery—Premier Lotteries Ireland DAC ("PLI" or "the Lottery")—to launch a new mobile application and portfolio of exciting eInstant games. Developed by Pollard Banknote in collaboration with its subsidiary, mkodo Limited ("mkodo"), both the eInstant games and the mobile app were delivered on schedule despite tight time constraints, highlighting the strong collaboration and shared commitment to the project's success on behalf of Pollard Banknote and the Lottery.

As the new primary provider of PLI's eInstant games, Pollard Banknote leveraged its extensive experience, insights, and best practices from other jurisdictions to deliver a suite of 11 games to the Irish market. This diverse portfolio of eInstant games features a blend of Portfolio games and custom-built options from the Pollard Digital Games Studio, including popular titles like Super Riches, Jungle Cashword, and Sizzling Hot 7s. These games have been seamlessly integrated with PLI's central gaming system, provided by Intralot, further showcasing Pollard Banknote's expertise in managing complex multi-vendor projects. Following the initial launch, Pollard Banknote will continue to deliver eInstant games to keep players engaged and increase revenues for the Good Causes that are supported.

Pollard Banknote's subsidiary, mkodo, collaborated with PLI to develop a new, state-of-the-art mobile application available for both Android and iOS. The high-performance mobile app offers full transactional functionality, enabling features such as player registration, internet gaming purchases and lottery ticket scanning. and more. Designed to deliver an enhanced User Experience (UX), the app leverages modern technology and User Interface (UI) frameworks to optimize performance and player engagement. Having previously worked together to successfully launch the National Lottery's website, mkodo now proudly oversees PLI's complete suite of front-end digital products.

"Pollard Banknote is excited to unveil our dynamic eInstant games and enhanced mobile app to the Irish market," said Shannon DeHaven, Vice President, Digital Engagement, Pollard Banknote. "We are committed to developing cutting-edge and immersive digital lottery experiences that resonate with players. Partnering with PLI to launch these exciting new offerings further demonstrates our deep expertise in the digital gaming space and our commitment to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that engage players and drive sales and business growth for our lottery customers."

"The launch of our new eInstant games and mobile application marks a significant step in the digital evolution of our products," said Stephen Reid, Head of Digital, PLI. "We are focused on delivering an engaging and seamless lottery experience for our players, while ensuring that player protection and responsible gaming remain central to everything we do. We are confident that these new additions will provide players with a convenient and exciting way to purchase and play lottery games, while enhancing their overall experience and reinforcing our dedication to security and responsible play."

In February 2014, PLI was granted a 20-year license by the Irish Government, giving it exclusive rights to operate the Irish National Lottery until 2034. PLI is dedicated to fulfilling its core purpose of running a responsible and world-class lottery for the people of Ireland while generating essential funds to support local communities across the country.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About Premier Lotteries Ireland

Premier Lotteries Ireland DAC ("PLI"), holds exclusive rights to operate the Irish National Lottery until 2034, having been awarded a 20-year license by the Irish Government. It is committed to delivering its core purpose, to operate a responsible and world-class lottery for the people of Ireland, raising much needed Good Cause funds for the benefit of local communities throughout the country. PLI is run by an experienced Irish based management team from its head office in 1GQ, Dublin. The acquisition of PLI by La Française des Jeux ("FDJ") was completed in November 2023. For more information, please visit www.lottery.ie.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

