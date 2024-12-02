Pollard Banknote Joins 2024 Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to once again announce its involvement in the 2024 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and organizations across North America and around the world to raise awareness about the risks associated with underage gambling. Presented by the National Council on Problem Gambling ("NCPG"), the campaign is supported by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries ("NASPL") and receives endorsements from the World Lottery Association ("WLA") and European Lotteries ("EL").

As a leader in the global gaming industry, Pollard Banknote is deeply committed to helping its lottery partners and charitable gaming customers maximize revenues for good causes, while encouraging players to play within their limits. With more than four decades of lottery experience and leadership, Pollard Banknote understands that supporting responsible gaming requires a complete ecosystem that involves education, lottery team knowledge and awareness, a robust communications plan, and the right tools to enable lotteries to promote a positive play experience, while calling attention to the harms of problem gambling.

Responsible gaming policies and practices are an intrinsic part of Pollard Banknote's entire product portfolio—from instant scratch tickets carefully designed to appeal strictly to adults, to state-of-the-art safeguards and controls incorporated into its digital solutions, including its omnichannel Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform—ensuring that Pollard Banknote's products protect players and comply with the most stringent standards on the market. As additional testaments to its ongoing commitment to responsible gaming, Pollard Banknote holds an Associate Member World Lottery Association ("WLA") Responsible Gaming certification, engages in responsible gaming training sessions with NCPG, and recently formed an internal responsible gaming committee.

"Pollard Banknote is proud to once again participate in the Gift Responsibly Campaign," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "As an organization, it is our goal to provide socially responsible tools and practices that protect players while maximizing proceeds for good causes. This involves working alongside the NCPG, WLA, and our lottery customers to promote safe and responsible gambling initiatives, not only during the upcoming holiday season, but throughout the year."

"The potential long-term risks associated with underage gambling exposure cannot be understated," said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. "We applaud Pollard Banknote for their commitment to raising awareness about the risks of youth gambling and for working to educate the community that lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children."

Since the early 2000s, the Gift Responsibly Campaign has worked to educate the public about the risks of underage gambling. The 2024 campaign runs from November through the end of December, with participating lotteries and community organizations engaging in public awareness activities to promote responsible gambling practices during the winter holidays and all year long.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323