POLLARD BANKNOTE HIGHLIGHTS LOTTERY INNOVATION AT NASPL '24

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"); (TSX: PBL) is excited to participate in the 2024 North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries ("NASPL") annual conference being held in Kansas City, Missouri, from September 9-12, 2024. A Level 1 sponsor of NASPL, Pollard Banknote will participate on the CEO Speaker Panel and present on lottery innovation during the main stage sessions. This year, there is no industry tradeshow component to the conference; instead, we will be hosting a presentation room for multiple small group sessions with lottery CEOs, Directors, and their staff over the four days. In our presentation room, we will spotlight some of the most innovative offerings in the industry that are designed to drive lottery growth and generate proceeds to the good causes they support.

We invite lottery leaders and staff to join us to learn first-hand about our strategy of delivering retail excellence, outstanding games, and digital innovation to our clients. After a brief interactive presentation, guests will have the opportunity to check out our display stations for more information on how we can support our clients' strategies.

Most exciting of all, we will share the latest on our own full-scale omnichannel iLottery solution and its core technology, the Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform. Catalyst is a fully cloud-native, modular, and API- first solution that is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the lottery gaming systems space by leapfrogging legacy alternatives. The platform's modern design easily integrates with other solutions, accelerates roadmap development, and enables cutting-edge features such as fully automatic scalability, even during high-demand jackpot runs. Catalyst delivers world-class user experiences for players and a 360-degree view of player data that can be used responsibly to generate and personalize engagement.

"We are excited to participate at NASPL's annual conference again this year. We particularly look forward to hearing directly from lotteries about their objectives and the challenges they face," said Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, Pollard Banknote. "We are constantly innovating to help our lottery partners drive toward success in the retail and digital lottery spaces."

NASPL's annual conference is one of the biggest industry events in North America. Attendees typically hail from all U.S. states, Canada, and other international locales. The conference focuses on education, networking, and participation from industry vendors. This year's conference will be hosted at the Kansas City Convention Center from September 9-12, 2024. For more information, please visit www.naspl2024.com .

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com .

