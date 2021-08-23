Pollard Banknote Executive Jennifer Westbury Named as Finalist in Women in Gaming Diversity Awards

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is proud to announce that Jennifer Westbury, Executive Vice President, Sales & Customer Development, has been selected as a finalist in the 2021 Women in Gaming (WiG) Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards in the Industry Achiever category.

The WiG Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards highlight positive changes in the gaming industry and recognize and reward individuals and organizations for outstanding devotion to enhancing equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Jennifer Westbury presenting at a lottery conference (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The Industry Achiever award is presented to an influential woman in the industry who has made significant contributions to the success of their organization, showed dedication and commitment, and influenced the development of the gaming industry.

Jennifer Westbury's nomination and subsequent selection as an Industry Achiever finalist is a result of the prominent role she has played in Pollard Banknote's dramatic growth and success during her more than 30 years with the company, as well as her ongoing commitment to the industry.

Jennifer has led the expansion of Pollard Banknote's market presence to become a global force within the lottery and charitable gaming industry. Additionally, Jennifer has been instrumental in guiding the company's vision for the industry, which is focused on three key dimensions for success: developing outstanding games that excite and attract players; the relentless pursuit of excellence at retail, by executing effective in-store strategies and expanding the retail network; and cultivating digital engagement using a multichannel approach. Jennifer is passionate about assisting Pollard Banknote's lottery partners through the development and execution of strategies involving the three dimensions and by offering some of the most sales-driving innovations in the industry.

Jennifer also shares her passion for the industry by eagerly taking on various leadership roles. She was involved in the early stages of the PGRI Women's Initiative in Lottery Leadership (WILL) and has shared her wealth of knowledge at numerous speaking engagements and conferences throughout the years. Additionally, as a participant in the WILL mentorship program, Jennifer seized the opportunity to support the development of a newer lottery employee with her insights and learnings. Her induction into the Public Gaming Research Institute (PGRI) Lottery Hall of Fame in 2012 is evidence of the exceptionally high regard in which she is held within the industry.

Jennifer is a staunch advocate for diversity within both our company and the industry and has led the way by building a diverse group of sales and marketing professionals, with a senior management team of which 69% are women. Her team's tenure and years of lottery experience is a testament to her motivational management style.

"As one of the longest-serving women on the vendor side of the lottery industry, Jennifer's contributions to Pollard Banknote and the industry overall have been remarkable," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "Much of our current success is due to her ability to address our lottery customers' needs and help them drive sales and generate funds for good causes. Her continued focus on striving for excellence in all aspects of our business highlights her leadership in the company and beyond."

The winner in the Industry Achiever category, along with over 20 other categories, will be announced on September 10, 2021 at an awards event in London, England.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

