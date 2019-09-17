Pollard Banknote, Diamond Game, and NeoPollard Interactive Showcase Innovative Products & Services at NASPL 2019!

WINNIPEG, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that it will once again showcase its outstanding games, retail excellence, and digital innovation at the 2019 North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries ("NASPL") annual conference, to be held this year in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Along with subsidiary company Diamond Game Enterprises Inc. ("Diamond Game") and joint-venture company NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi"), Pollard Banknote has created a unique and immersive experience for NASPL delegates featuring industry-leading lottery products and solutions that are guaranteed to attract and engage players by taking their gaming experience to new heights.

At our booth, you will get a first-hand look at our stunning Baltimore Ravens ScratchFXtra™ ticket, which combines holographic images with a ScratchFX® pattern to create a visual effect that will capture the imagination of lottery players. You can also experience our licensed brands through interactive displays. Challenge colleagues to a game on the world's largest PAC-MAN® arcade, take a picture with the infamous Leg Lamp from A Christmas Story™, or put yourself in the ring with your favorite, life-sized WWE® superstar!

As a trusted supplier to more than 60 lotteries around the world, including 33 NASPL members, Pollard Banknote will use this conference to showcase its unsurpassed retail excellence. Visitors to our booth will experience cutting-edge solutions that help our clients conquer new in-lane and non-traditional retail frontiers. Our solutions not only help drive impulse purchases, but also expertly manage all facets of a new and winning lottery initiative at retail, including ticket activation, merchandising, redemption, and inventory tracking, all while keeping security aspects at the forefront of our efforts.

Expanding the retail footprint is also a major focus for Diamond Game. Diamond Game's unique offerings bring together compelling games and digital innovation that extend well beyond the current retail landscape to reach new players/audiences.

Pollard Banknote has also established itself as a leader in the world of digital innovation. In our booth, you will be able to try our unique digital games and learn about our industry-leading lottery optimization tools. For the first time ever, an augmented reality interface will allow you to see and hear exactly how your customers can enjoy a heightened retail environment experience. Tying all of this together are Pollard Banknote's suite of powerful lottery optimization tools and related services, such as our sureTRACK™ inventory management tool and optiFORCE™ sales force management tool, among others, that help lotteries streamline their operations for maximum efficiency.

The digital innovation will continue with displays from NeoPollard Interactive. NPi has created the most sales-driving iLottery solutions in North America today. These solutions are based on the strategic combination of industry-leading technology, exceptional games, and unsurpassed services. Stop by the NPi Café for a coffee and a healthy serving of iLottery insights and solutions designed to appeal to a whole new generation of lottery players!

"We are excited to be in Little Rock this year to introduce a number of impressive offerings that showcase our commitment to Outstanding Games, Retail Excellence, and Digital Innovation," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "We look forward to spending time with our clients and demonstrating our position as a leader in providing lottery innovations that will help them maximize proceeds for the good causes they support, now and into the future."

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About Diamond Game

Diamond Game designs, produces, and services games, gaming systems, and tickets for the public gaming, Native American, and charity markets. Diamond Game maintains its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California and service facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and Jefferson City, Missouri. For more information, please visit our website at www.diamondgame.com .

About NeoPollard Interactive

NeoPollard Interactive LLC was established on July 31, 2014 and is jointly owned by two of the world's most trusted and reputable companies in lottery and internet gaming—Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") and NeoGames S.A.R.L. ("NeoGames"). NPi combines the marketing expertise and extensive worldwide lottery experience of Pollard Banknote with the proven leadership and technology of NeoGames in launching new online and mobile gaming products and services in response to an ever-evolving marketplace. The company leverages the strengths of each partner company to develop, implement, operate, and maintain innovative online gaming services for regulated lottery clients in order to generate revenues for good causes. For more information, please visit our website at www.neopollard.com .

