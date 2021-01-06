Pollard Banknote Congratulates the Nebraska Lottery on Powering Up the Player Experience with Arcade Classics Super Ticket

The $10 ticket, measuring a massive 8" wide x 12" high, is loaded with a variety of playstyles, offering players maximum play value and the chance to win up to $100,000. Designed by Pollard Banknote, the vibrant ticket showcases each game's signature graphic style while replicating the nostalgic retro arcade experience in a fun scratch ticket format.

The launch of the Arcade Classics Super Ticket has been supported by robust marketing strategies, including an exciting second-chance promotion. By submitting the serial number from a non-winning ticket to the Lottery's MVP Club, players have the opportunity to win one of three prize packages including a GALAGA™ pocket player and $200 worth of Nebraska Lottery scratch tickets and lotto coupons, or the grand prize of a full-size PAC-MAN® arcade console.

"We are always looking for engaging new games to offer our players. With the launch of our Arcade Classics Super Ticket, we have delivered a combination of player-favorite retro arcade games and a fun, oversized play format, creating a truly unique scratch ticket experience," said Brian Griesenbrock, Products Manager, Nebraska Lottery. "We enjoyed collaborating with Pollard Banknote to develop this ticket. We look forward to expanding our game offerings with more innovative concepts."

"This is an exciting launch for the Nebraska Lottery and its players, and we're pleased to be part of it," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Our portfolio of carefully selected licensed brands includes some of the most iconic arcade games of all time. These, coupled with our wide range of innovative print offerings and robust marketing support, mean we can help our lottery partners offer their players a truly remarkable instant ticket play experience."

The Nebraska Lottery was established by the state legislature in 1993. Since it began operating, the Lottery has produced over $800 million for its beneficiary funds. Its proceeds are distributed quarterly in accordance with legislative mandates, ranging from education and environment, to state fair support and compulsive gamblers assistance funds.

PAC-MAN® & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Tetris® & © 1985~2020 Tetris Holding.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.3% by the Pollard family and 32.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

