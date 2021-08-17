Pollard Banknote Congratulates Subsidiary mkodo on EGR Mobile Services Supplier Award

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to congratulate its subsidiary mkodo limited ("mkodo") on receiving the Mobile Services Supplier Award at the eGaming Review ("EGR") B2B Awards. The annual Awards recognize the best service providers in the online gaming industry across several categories and were presented on July 6 and 7, 2021.

mkodo, part of the Pollard Banknote family of companies, delivers world-class omni-channel apps and web products to the lottery, betting, and gaming sectors, including expert consultancy and app management services. mkodo was nominated in three categories at this year's EGR B2B Awards. In the Mobile Services Supplier category specifically, judges commended mkodo on its strong entry including the demonstrated reliability upon which its client relationships have been built, as well as the impressive migration of its client's players to a new app.

"We are proud of the team at mkodo for being recognized with this award for their outstanding work in the digital space. Our corporate vision includes being the partner of choice when it comes to digital solutions that attract and engage players—and mkodo is a key factor in delivering this expertise," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "This award recognizes how we effectively work with our clients to achieve success in a world increasingly focused on mobile, and how we truly help them understand and execute on what it means to provide an exceptional player experience."

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About mkodo

mkodo is a leading provider of digital apps and user interfaces for the lottery and gaming industry worldwide. Founded in 2001, the company has been recognized for its core strength to develop and deliver successful digital experiences to the target audience of their customers' online users. mkodo's clientele comprises several leading lotteries and gaming companies around the world, including the majority of the Canadian lotteries and some of the largest gaming operators in the U.K. mkodo is also an Associate Member of both the World Lottery Association and the European Lottery Association. For more information, please visit www.mkodo.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

