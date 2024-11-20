POLLARD BANKNOTE CONGRATULATES SLOVAKIA'S NIKÉ ON RECORD-BREAKING INSTANT TICKET SALES

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to congratulate Niké ("the Lottery"), Slovakia's largest betting company, on its outstanding success in achieving record-breaking instant ticket sales over the last several years. Since 2018, Niké's instant ticket sales have grown by over 52%—making it one of the fastest-growing lotteries in Europe. Most recently, Niké attained consecutive record sales in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, and 2024 is set to surpass last year's impressive performance.

Niké’s 2023 holiday family of games. (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

As Niké's exclusive instant ticket partner since 2013, Pollard Banknote collaborates closely with the Lottery, offering expertise in portfolio management and a wide array of sales-driving print innovations. Niké's continued success is propelled by a forward-thinking instant ticket marketing strategy that prioritizes the development of eye-catching games, delivering value to players, carefully planned portfolio design, and retail expansion.

By strategically incorporating Pollard Banknote's cutting-edge print innovations across all price points, Niké offers a rich portfolio of bold designs to maximize appeal to players. Niké leverages the company's industry-leading Scratch FX™ products, specialty inks, and innovative concepts such as Jumbo Pop 'n' Play™ to effectively increase game visibility and drive sales. For instance, for the game DVOJITÁ VÝHRA (DOUBLE WIN), the Lottery used Spectrum Scratch FX™ Duos to produce a striking ticket design with two contrasting holographic patterns, which delivered great results—it sold 20% higher than the average non-holiday €5 game. Niké has also utilized Pollard Banknote's digital printing capabilities to launch the highly successful Kapitán GECO (Captain GECO) series of games, distributed exclusively at GECO retailers and tied into GECO's loyalty program.

Pollard Banknote has worked closely with Niké to optimize its product portfolio—increasing launches from 10 in 2017 to 25 in 2023, with a variety of options to ensure broad player appeal, including different play mechanics, price points, prize structures, and ticket designs. Drawing on Pollard Banknote's strategic advice, in October of 2023 Niké launched its first-ever €30 game, DELUXE 30—a large, folded ticket featuring Spectrum Scratch FX™, offering players 30 games inside—and it became one of Niké's top-selling games during the 2023 holiday period. Niké also strategically expanded its holiday offerings in 2023 to include games at the €10 price point, as well as released its first holiday family. Building on the sell-out success of the 2022 €5 holiday game Vianočný žreb (Christmas Ticket), Niké launched the Vianoce (Christmas) family of games at the €2, €5, and €10 price points. The family's cute critters were once again embraced by Niké's players, with the €10 game featuring Scratch FX™ almost entirely sold through during the holiday season.

"We are thrilled with how successful our partnership has been, and in particular with achieving two years in a row of record instant sales. Pollard Banknote has been an unwavering partner—constantly bringing new ideas, captivating artistic design, and portfolio recommendations that contribute to our success," said Marián Jamrich, Lottery Director, Niké. "We look forward to continuing to work together to provide innovative and fun games to our players."

"Congratulations to Niké, whose enthusiasm for innovation and implementation of proven growth strategies have led to impressive sales growth year after year," said Laura Kroeker, Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "It's always a pleasure to work with forward-thinking lotteries like Niké, and in the coming years of our partnership we look forward to delivering more outstanding games for Niké's players."

Founded in 1991, Niké is the oldest and largest betting and gaming company in Slovakia. With sales of more than €400 million per year, a thousand employees, and a network exceeding 900 branches, it ranks among the largest companies in the region.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

