Pollard Banknote Confirms Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting
May 14, 2021, 16:11 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") confirms the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually on May 14th, 2021, the results of which have been posted on SEDAR. A total of 22,908,794 common shares representing approximately 85.19% of Pollard's outstanding shares, were presented in person or by proxy at the meeting
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes
|
Dave Brown
|
21,646,029
|
95.41
|
1,041,068
|
4.59
|
Garry Leach
|
21,291,735
|
93.85
|
1,395,362
|
6.15
|
Lee Meagher
|
22,563,574
|
99.46
|
123,523
|
0.54
|
Gordon Pollard
|
21,737,822
|
95.82
|
949,275
|
4.18
|
John Pollard
|
21,738,192
|
95.82
|
948,905
|
4.18
|
Douglas Pollard
|
21,738,192
|
95.82
|
948,905
|
4.18
In addition, Pollard's shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Detailed voting results for all resolutions were posted under Pollard's profile at www.sedar.com.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.
SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited
For further information: Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]
