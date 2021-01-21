Pollard Banknote Bolsters its Roster of Licensed Games with the Addition of Atari®

The Atari brand, and its suite of "arcade games", has both global recognition and generational appeal. Instant tickets that feature games under the Atari brand will assuredly attract the attention of a broad range of players, from those who enjoyed the games during the "Golden Age of Gaming", to new players that love its nostalgic appeal.

PONG, released to the marketplace in 1972, is regarded as one of the earliest arcade games to achieve commercial success in the video game industry. Asteroids, with its intergalactic space theme, is considered a genre-defining game in addition to being one of the best-selling games of all time. Missile Command and Centipede both have an "over the shoulder" game play style; in Missile Command, players must evade missile strikes. In Centipede, players need to defeat a collection of angry spiders, scorpions, fleas, and the namesake centipede. Tempest is a three-dimensional game where players must survive the litany of enemies that invade the game.

"The Atari brand and the game titles within the brand, offers lotteries an excellent opportunity to launch instant tickets that will be immediately recognizable in the marketplace," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We are excited to add these titles to Pollard Banknote's growing Retro Collection of licensed games. When you combine these iconic brands with the stunning ticket art and entertaining gameplay Pollard Banknote excels in producing, lotteries will reap the rewards by attracting the attention of both existing and new players drawn to the iconic Atari games."

To support strong sales and engagement, Pollard Banknote's Licensed Gaming team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various optional enhancements such as second chance draws, merchandise prizing, a POS program, and digital marketing.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, PONG®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.atari.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.3% by the Pollard family and 32.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, E-mail: [email protected], Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

Related Links

www.pollardbanknote.com

