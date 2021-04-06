Pollard Banknote Awarded Primary Contract for Scratch Ticket Printing by Idaho Lottery

WINNIPEG, MB, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that, following a competitive procurement process, it has been awarded a primary contract from the Idaho Lottery to provide Scratch Ticket Printing. Under this contract, Pollard Banknote will provide at least 71% of the Lottery's instant scratch tickets on an annual basis. The contract term is two years, with the option for three additional two-year extensions. Estimated contract value, including all available extensions, is approximately $26 million.

This new contract elevates the existing relationship built between Pollard Banknote and the Idaho Lottery. Since 2012, Pollard Banknote has worked as a secondary contractor to the Lottery, offering several innovative products and strategic recommendations to enhance its scratch ticket product category. Since FY 2014, sales of the Idaho Lottery's scratch tickets have grown by almost 40%, with Pollard Banknote-printed games playing a significant role in this growth. A strong track record of successful collaboration and a shared vision for future growth has culminated in this new primary partnership that will undoubtedly translate to even greater success ultimately benefiting Idaho's public schools and buildings.

As a testament to the Idaho Lottery's innovative spirit, in 2018, they became the first lottery in the world to launch an instant scratch ticket using Pollard Banknote's Clear Play™ print innovation. The following year, the Idaho Lottery was recognized by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) with the Best New Instant Game of 2019 award for its 30th Anniversary family of games, featuring Pollard Banknote's patented Scratch FX® and an interactive 2nd chance game available through the Lottery's app. In addition, Pollard Banknote has collaborated with the Lottery on instant strategies, retail initiatives, and introduced a number of other high performing games.

"We are very pleased to grow our partnership with Pollard Banknote," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "Throughout our relationship, we have leveraged Pollard Banknote's unparalleled expertise, innovative products and services to bring the best instant scratch tickets to our players. Now, with Pollard Banknote as our primary partner, we look forward to working together in this new capacity to achieve even greater success and maximize returns that benefit public education in Idaho."

"We are proud that the Idaho Lottery has chosen Pollard Banknote as its primary partner for instant scratch tickets," said Byron Peterson, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing. "The Idaho Lottery has proven itself to be at the forefront of instant scratch ticket innovation and technology. Coupled with our long-standing commitment and passion for innovative product development, we are excited to see what we can achieve together through this contract term."

The Idaho Lottery responsibly provides entertaining games with a high degree of integrity to maximize proceeds for public education in the State. Since its inception in 1989, the Idaho Lottery has returned $961.5 million to the State's public schools and buildings. For more information, please visit idaholottery.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected],; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

Related Links

www.pollardbanknote.com

