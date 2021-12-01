Pollard Banknote Awarded Mobile App Development Contract by the Minnesota Lottery

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that, following a recent competitive procurement process, it has been awarded a Mobile Convenience App Development Services Contract from the Minnesota Lottery ("Lottery") to develop a fully functional mobile lottery app for iOS and Android.

Under this new contract, Pollard Banknote will develop a modern mobile app specifically designed to deliver an engaging mobile experience to lottery enthusiasts in Minnesota. The app will offer convenience features such as ticket checking functionality, GPS lottery retailer locator, as well as information about the Lottery, including its Responsible Gaming program. Lottery players will be able to use the new app to conveniently look up winning numbers and jackpots, create and save digital play slips which can be scanned at Lottery retailers, and scan tickets to receive entries into the Lottery's 2nd Chance program for additional chances to win cash and prizes. The app will also be enabled with opt-in social sharing capabilities that will allow players to share their winning experiences by connecting with various social media channels.

"The Minnesota Lottery is excited to partner with Pollard Banknote to bring a new mobile app to our players," said Adam Prock, Executive Director, Minnesota Lottery. "A new app will enable us to engage with players directly and provide them with convenient access to many facets of the Minnesota Lottery. We look forward to working with Pollard Banknote to bring the Minnesota Lottery app to the App Store and Google Play in order to drive excitement among our players and generate additional awareness and proceeds to the programs the Lottery supports throughout the state."

"Pollard Banknote is honored to expand our longstanding partnership with the Minnesota Lottery to deliver a new mobile app to its players," said Byron Peterson, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "The launch of the new app will play a fundamental role in establishing the Lottery's digital presence and expand its online engagement. We know firsthand that technology-driven lottery products are an excellent way to build effective and direct connections with players, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership with the Lottery that will benefit Minnesotans for years to come."

For over 30 years, the Minnesota Lottery has been dedicated to raising money for programs that positively impact the lives of Minnesotans. It offers uniquely Minnesotan games of chance that are held to the highest standard of integrity and security. Since its inception, the Lottery has returned more than $3.1 billion to programs that benefit all Minnesotans, including the state's most precious natural resources, education, health care, public safety, and more. For more information about the Lottery, please visit www.mnlottery.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.



SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

