Pollard Banknote Awarded Instant Game Contract by Massachusetts State Lottery

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that following a competitive procurement process, it has been awarded a five-year contract for instant game tickets, game designs, and marketing services by the Massachusetts State Lottery. Under this agreement, Pollard Banknote will continue to provide the Lottery with instant products and related services until October 2025, with an option for two, one-year extensions.

Pollard Banknote's relationship with the Massachusetts State Lottery began in 1999. Through the years, the company has worked with the Lottery to help strengthen its instant game portfolio—particularly the development of its Crossword category, which accounted for approximately 14% of the Lottery's instant ticket sales in FY 2019. Pollard Banknote worked with the Lottery to launch its first $2 Cashword ticket in 2007, and subsequently leveraged its category management expertise to assist in the introduction of $5 and $10 Cashword games in the Massachusetts market.

"We are pleased to continue working with Pollard Banknote," said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director, Massachusetts State Lottery. "This partnership has contributed to our overall performance as one of the world's most successful lotteries, allowing us to maximize contributions to the Commonwealth for the benefit of all cities and towns in Massachusetts."

"We are excited at the opportunity to continue to build on our partnership with the Massachusetts State Lottery over this next contract term," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We will continue to look for opportunities to help the Lottery create outstanding games, optimize retail strategies, and leverage digital innovation to foster sales growth in the Commonwealth and maximize revenue to help aid local communities.

The Massachusetts State Lottery was established by the legislature in 1971 in response to the need for revenues for the cities and towns of the Commonwealth. Each year, the Massachusetts State Lottery returns net profits to the Commonwealth for distribution of essential unrestricted local aid to all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts State Lottery returned over $986 million in net profit to the state in FY 2020.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak Retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

