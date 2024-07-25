POLLARD BANKNOTE AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM THE INTERPROVINCIAL LOTTERY CORPORATION

WINNIPEG, MB, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce an extension to its Instant Ticket Printing Services Agreement with the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation ("ILC"). The original contract term began on December 30, 2013, and under this extension Pollard Banknote will continue to provide instant tickets, game design, and related services through December 31, 2028, with an option to renew for an additional five years.

ILC Jackpot online slots-style game (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The contract extends the successful and collaborative partnership Pollard Banknote and ILC have established over the past 35 years. As a coordinating agent representing all five Canadian lottery organizations, ILC has worked with Pollard Banknote throughout the years to leverage a variety of print innovations and regionally-specific strategies to deliver top-selling national games to players, which have consistently been significant drivers of overall sales for Canadian lotteries. Two recent examples are ILC's latest launch of its $50, $100, $150 game, featuring the eye-catching hues of neon ink, and the Mystery Multiplier ticket with Pollard Banknote's Flip Scratch™ innovation that features pop-up windows with additional scratch-off areas. Most recently, Pollard Banknote collaborated with ILC to expand its presence into the digital lottery landscape with the latest iteration of its Jackpot family of games—a key number match series of tickets which includes a 2nd chance contest where players can play an online slots-style game to earn bonus entries with each code they enter.

"We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Pollard Banknote," said Sarah Price, Director of National Games, ILC. "Their expertise and experience in the industry has allowed us to bring exciting new concepts and instant games to the Canadian market. The contract extension will allow us to continue to deliver innovative and creative games that players love and that will generate revenue for the vital programs the lotteries support throughout Canada and their respective provinces."

"Pollard Banknote is thrilled to have the opportunity to extend our partnership with the ILC," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We are excited to continue providing innovative products that stand out at retail and extend the play experience into the digital landscape, with the ultimate goal of maximizing revenue for good causes across Canada."

The ILC is a nationwide lottery organization incorporated in 1976. The five Canadian regional lottery corporations that are members of the ILC include the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island), Loto-Québec, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut), and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. These lottery corporations are responsible for games in their respective jurisdictions, and oversee the planning, risk management, and business operations of national initiatives through the ILC Board, its Executive Committee, and other specific committees and working groups.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323