Pollard Banknote Awarded Contract Extension From Loto-Québec

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce an extension to its instant ticket games and related services contract with Loto-Québec ("Lottery"). The original contract term started on February 1, 2014, and under this extension Pollard Banknote will continue to serve Loto-Québec as the primary supplier of instant ticket games through January 31, 2022.

This contract extends the successful and highly collaborative relationship that has been forged between Pollard Banknote and Loto-Québec over the last several years. During this time, Pollard Banknote has provided a comprehensive suite of services, including game design, instant ticket production and marketing.

Firmly committed to offering top-quality entertainment to its players, Loto-Québec has long been recognized for its responsible, innovative, and dynamic approach to its instant ticket portfolio. Most recently, Loto-Québec's quest to bring novel game concepts to its players has inspired the development of several new instant ticket collaborations between the Lottery and Pollard Banknote, including tickets with multi-player functionality and other unique print features, to be introduced in the coming months. In addition, Pollard Banknote's industry-leading innovations, including Scratch FX®, pouched games, and various specialty inks, have proven to be a natural fit for the Lottery.

"Loto-Québec is pleased to continue working with Pollard Banknote to create innovative games that offer players exciting new experiences," said Marie-Claudel Lalonde, Senior Director, Strategy and Marketing Communication at Loto-Québec.

"Loto-Québec is a valued customer and we are exceptionally proud of the strong partnership we have cultivated as their primary instant ticket partner. We look forward to continuing to support the Lottery with innovative products that meet its high standards of quality and security, while providing the utmost flexibility in terms of production and new concept development over the coming year," said Michelle Annandale, Vice President, International Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 66.7% by the Pollard family and 33.3% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

