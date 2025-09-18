Pollard Banknote Announces Notice of Intent From Loterie Nationale (Belgium) To Award a Contract for Gaming Platform

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that Loterie Nationale (the National Lottery of Belgium) has selected Pollard Banknote as its Gaming Platform provider and has formally communicated its notice of intent to award a contract to Pollard Banknote. Following a competitive procurement process, Pollard Banknote's response was determined to be the most economically advantageous. The contract is for 12 years and has an estimated value of €177 million ($289 million CDN using an exchange rate of $1.63 CDN per Euro). The formal award of the contract is subject to a mandatory 15-day standstill (protest) period pursuant to Belgian procurement law.

The Gaming Platform is a full end-to-end solution supporting both retail and iLottery channels. Key components include a central gaming system for draw-based games, management of eInstant games, player engagement technology as well as an instant ticket management system for warehousing and distribution.

"We are honoured that Loterie Nationale has entrusted us with this opportunity and excited to expand our long-standing instant ticket supply relationship with them into the digital realm." said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

