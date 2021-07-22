Pollard Banknote and the Hoosier Lottery Partner to Launch 'Funky 5s' Instant Ticket

WINNIPEG, MB, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote"), a leading lottery partner that provides instant tickets, interactive solutions, and marketing support, is pleased to announce the launch of the Hoosier Lottery's Funky 5s instant ticket. The $2 game, designed and printed by Pollard Banknote, launched July 6, 2021, with the launch week index reaching an outstanding 112!

Hoosier Lottery's Funky 5s ticket (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The vibrant instant ticket lives up to its name by featuring a colorful, eye-catching design that is sure to stand out at retail. Offering maximum play value, the Funky 5s ticket size is larger than a typical $2 game and features three separate play areas, giving players multiple chances to win up to $15,000!

In the main play area, revealing a Funky "5" wins automatically! Players also have a chance to double their prize by revealing a Funky "55" or triple their prize with a "555"! Funky 5s is loaded with $5 prizes, and players also have the chance to win $20 instantly in the 'Fast $20' bonus play area. With so many opportunities to win, players will surely be able to get out of a 'funk' with this ticket!

"Our partnership with the Hoosier Lottery goes back many years and we are always eager for the opportunity to collaborate with the Lottery on interesting new ticket concepts and designs," said Donna Preziotti, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "The design, size, and value offered by this ticket concept is sure to be a hit with players and will generate funds for the Lottery and the good causes it supports including the local police and firefighters' pensions, the Teachers' Retirement Fund, and the Lottery Surplus Fund."

"With the launch of our new ticket, Funky 5s, the Hoosier Lottery is able to offer a fun playing experience, with the potential to win money instantly," said Sarah M. Taylor, Executive Director, Hoosier Lottery. "We are always looking for new, exciting, and engaging games for players, and this colorful ticket, in a larger format than a traditional $2 game, is a great addition to our portfolio."

Since its inception on October 13, 1989, the Hoosier Lottery has paid more than $14.8 billion to winning players and has contributed more than $6.3 billion to good causes across the state, including local police & firefighters' pensions, the Teachers' Retirement Fund, and the Lottery Surplus Fund. More than $1.6 billion has been paid to Lottery retailers.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking Statements



For further information: Donna Preziotti, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, E-mail: [email protected], Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

