Pollard Banknote Adds Iconic Tekken™ Brand to Licensed Game Portfolio

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"; (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that the legendary action game, TEKKEN™, is the newest addition to its licensed brand portfolio, joining the company's popular arcade game collection. Known for its inclusion of many martial arts styles, the best-selling TEKKEN™ series holds Guinness World Records for the longest-running 3D fighting videogame franchise and the longest-running video game storyline. The brand will celebrate its milestone 30th anniversary in 2024 with the release of TEKKEN™ 8 on January 26, 2024, which is already generating a lot of excitement.

Concept ticket art featuring TEKKEN™ (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

Originally launched in 1994 as an arcade game before being adapted to PlayStation® in 1995, the TEKKEN™ series is driven by the Mishima family. TEKKEN™ players can choose from a number of diverse characters who compete to win the KING OF IRON FIST TOURNAMENT. TEKKEN™ 7 reached more than $11 million in sales, marking a record high for the series, and has sold over 55 million copies.

The game's foundation in 3D animation means that character models are built with high-definition skin, hair, and muscles to portray lifelike character movement. This level of detail, combined with the franchise's rich history and its roster of iconic characters, makes the brand an ideal candidate to harness Pollard Banknote's digital press technology for a multi-scene game. This innovative approach allows for a significantly increased number of ticket faces, showcasing visuals that are not only crisp and dynamic, but incredibly rich in detail. Moreover, the game's deep roots in arcade culture provide a wealth of omnichannel opportunities, ensuring maximum engagement across the lottery ecosystem.

"Pollard Banknote's arcade brands have captivated players in North America and we're confident that TEKKEN™ will fight its way to the top," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We believe the game's distinct following will create a buzz among lottery players and loyal franchise fans that are new to lottery. The exciting gameplay of TEKKEN™ combined with our stunning ticket art and sales-driving print innovations, will excite and reward lotteries throughout North America."

To support strong sales and engagement, Pollard Banknote's Licensed Games team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various optional enhancements like second chance draws, merchandise and experiential prizing, POS programs, and digital marketing.

TEKKEN™ is owned by Bandai Namco, the same licensor for Pollard Banknote's other successful licensed games, PAC-MAN™, Ms. PAC-MAN™, and GALAGA™.

TEKKEN™ & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.2% by the Pollard family and 35.8% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

