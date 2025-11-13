Patients believe expanded pharmacy services would lead to timely primary care

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - As millions of Canadians continue to struggle with barriers to healthcare, a growing number of patients want to see more health services provided by their local pharmacies, according to new research by the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies).

A survey carried out this fall by Neighbourhood Pharmacies and Abacus Data found more than 75 per cent of Canadians support an expanded pharmacy scope of services to improve timely access to care, reduce emergency room overcrowding, and better serve rural and remote communities.

"With nearly one in four Canadians still lacking access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner, more people are leaning on pharmacies to fill critical caps in their care," says Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Pharmacies are proud of their important role as primary care hubs; helping more patients get the care they need quickly and alleviating pressure on healthcare partners, like hospitals, clinics and doctors' offices."

Over the past few years, several provinces have expanded the scope of practice for pharmacists, allowing them to treat patients for more minor ailments, administer additional vaccines and carry out additional point-of-care diagnostic testing.

Canada's pharmacies are ready to take on even more responsibility to help improve access to primary care and reduce strain across the health system. Neighbourhood Pharmacies continues to engage its federal and provincial government partners to expand scope of pharmacy services, eliminate regulatory barriers to practice freely across interprovincial borders, increase the size and capacity of the workforce and create greater financial stability for the sector.

Canadians showed overwhelming support for expanding pharmacy services in the latest polling by Neighbourhood Pharmacies – nearly eight in ten respondents said they believe the healthcare system becomes more efficient and more accessible when pharmacies introduce additional services.

"People across Canada view pharmacies and their teams as trusted frontline providers of everyday care," Hanna says. "We're honoured to have earned that trust, and with the right support, pharmacies are committed to ensuring more patients get the timely care they need when it can have the greatest impact."

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 12,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

Visit neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca to learn how the Association is driving a strong, resilient future for community pharmacy through its Prescription for Success strategic plan, and subscribe for free to the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette, the Association's quarterly thought-leadership publication focused on insights, advocacy and healthier Canadians.

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (https://neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/), 416-221-9100, [email protected]