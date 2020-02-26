POLL: Calls to fight insurance fraud grow louder among Canadians

Survey data shows shift in consumer sentiment in advance of Fraud Prevention Month

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - A recent survey commissioned by Aviva Canada and conducted by Pollara Strategic Insight finds that Canadians overwhelmingly support strong action to fight insurance fraud and clearly correlate fraud with increased premiums. The survey showed that combating fraud is becoming more of a priority for Canadians, growing from 77% in 2017 to 87% in 2019, with overwhelming support in all regions of the country.

"With March being Fraud Prevention Month, we wanted to release this survey data, highlighting Canadian's attitude towards fraud," said Ashish Bhargava, Vice President, Aviva Verify, Aviva Canada. "At Aviva, we are committed to raising awareness and educating our consumers, many of whom are unknowingly victims of fraud. We've long been a leader in the Canadian insurance industry and continue to advocate and fight for reform to reduce the levels of fraud, and to establish stricter consequences for those found guilty of committing it."

The survey revealed that:

90% of Canadians are aware there is a direct relationship between what an insurance company pays in claims and their annual premiums – an 18% increase in awareness compared to the results from a similar survey from 2017, which was also conducted by Pollara using the same methodology.

87% of Canadians want more time and money spent on policing and prosecuting fraudulent insurance claims.

In fact, 72% of Canadians agree that increased prosecution of fraud could result in lower auto insurance premiums.

Half of Canadians feel one in four claims involve some element of fraud; a further 20% feel it may be closer to half of all claims.

15% of Canadians report knowing of someone that has inflated the value of their personal belongings stolen from a vehicle.

The survey also pointed to the need for more consumer education, including:

Insurance companies can do a better job of helping consumers understand their rights at the accident scene; including that tow truck drivers are required to supply them with a detailed cost list, written notice of where they will be towing a vehicle and whether or not there are costs associated with the repair shop being recommended.

A little under half of Canadians indicated they are knowledgeable when it comes to their rental coverage, meaning some may overpay as a result.

Very few Canadians feel they are very prepared to navigate the claims process, with half of all Canadians admitting they aren't prepared at all.

Almost 60% of Canadians believe they are not required to record police information or remove their personal items from their vehicle at the accident scene.

Two thirds of Canadians are unlikely to use a repair facility recommended to them by their insurer. Data from Aviva Canada shows that claims are resolved, on average, 30 days faster when using a recommended repair shop.

We urge consumers to be alert of any suspicious activity that may lead them to become a victim of fraud. Aviva Canada customers who suspect they may be a victim of fraud can contact our 24/7 fraud hotline 1-855-332-5255 or email us at [email protected].

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle and business insurance to 2.8 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for their customers and our communities. Aviva Canada invests in safer Canadian communities through Aviva Take Back Our Roads. Launched in 2019, Aviva Canada is investing in data driven solutions and strategic collaborations to make safer roads a reality for all.

Media Contact: Janis McCulloch, Mobile: (437) 236-4335, Email: [email protected]

