Political leadership on Climate Adaptation

OTTAWA, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - As world leaders gather in New York this week to address climate change, federal leadership hopefuls campaign across Canada in this country's federal election. Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) spent the summer advocating for bold action on flooding, which is this nation's most significant climate peril. IBC is calling for a cohesive National Action Plan on Flooding that leverages improved flood mapping to elevate consumer awareness, a national flood insurance pool to protect Canadians at high risk, measures to move the highest-risk Canadians out of harm's way, increased investments in the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund and incentives to discourage further building on flood plains.

Although IBC does not endorse specific election promises, we do note recent announcements by party leaders regarding many of these measures. As IBC has stated repeatedly in recent months, given the floods, wildfires and windstorms Canadians are now experiencing, political leadership on a coherent approach to adaptation is now required to protect Canadians and their finances from severe weather.

"The property and casualty insurance industry has worked closely on adaptation with federal, provincial, territorial and municipal leaders of all political stripes," said Don Forgeron, President and CEO of IBC. "Canadians expect our governments to take action together."

