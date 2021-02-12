Policaro Motorsport takes to Esports

The drivers have been hand selected by Daniel Morad, Championship winning driver of Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada and the 24 Hours of Daytona, who will be coaching the team.

The two drivers representing Policaro Motorsport are Suellio Almeida and Juliano Romagnuolo.

The Policaro Group and Policaro Motorsport have an impressive history in on-track racing. Competing since 2015, Policaro Motorsport made its mark on the North American racing scene with wins at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada and Canadian Touring Car Championship.

"This virtual format allows us to engage motorsport enthusiasts and fans of both Porsche and Policaro on a new and exciting platform. This is our first time participating in Esports Racing and we look forward to a successful campaign and will be competing to win the championship while building our motorsports program in this exciting new direction" says Francesco G Policaro, CEO of the Policaro Group.

ABOUT POLICARO MOTORSPORT

Policaro Motorsport is a Canadian championship-winning team and the heart of Policaro Group. The team is committed to finding and developing top Canadian motorsport talent and promoting motorsports across Canada.

ABOUT THE POLICARO GROUP

The Policaro Group is a leading premium dealer group serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario and are proud stewards of 4 automobile franchises encompassing four brands, Acura, BMW, Lexus and Porsche. With its 40+ year legacy, the Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as the Policaro Foundation in support of local causes.

ABOUT PORSCHE CENTRE OAKVILLE

Porsche Centre Oakville serves the GTA, Oakville, Burlington and Golden Horseshoe area and was founded in 2013. Located in Oakville, ON at Third Line and the QEW, Porsche Centre Oakville is a Porsche Premier Dealer award winner from 2015-2020 and is a proud Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Partner.

ABOUT SUELLIO ALMEIDA

Suellio started his iRacing career in the second half of 2018, with no real-life background. In 2019, he conquered the iRacing Formula 3 Championship, competing against former iRacing World Championship drivers and real-life racers. Since then, he found his passion as an iRacing coach. In December of 2020, he coached over 220 students, including two of the Porsche TAG Heuer eSports Supercup drivers, and became a coach at Majors Garage and Driver61.

ABOUT JULIANO ROMAGNUOLO

Juliano started his career racing go-karts at the age of 17 (2008). Progressing quickly through club level racing, onto provincial and national events, Juliano was able to shape his racing craft in a very short period of time. Juliano started his iRacing career in 2012 but did not take his online performance to the next level until 2017. His real-life racing career ended, but the itch for speed and side by side battling never wavered.

