Policaro Group Redefines the Automotive Retail Experience with Premium Service Offerings and New Franchises

The Group expands operations with new locations, complementing dealerships with enhanced

premium services for the modern consumer

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Policaro Group, one of Southern Ontario's prominent, premium automotive retail groups showcases its commitment to redefining the automotive experience with the launch of premium services in September and the announcement of new automobile franchises this past July.

Policaro Group is on a mission to redefine the automotive experience through innovation, continuous improvement, and evolving to meet its customers' future needs. Policaro Group is excited to further exemplify this mission through the launch of its new services; Policaro Leasing, providing bespoke and flexible leasing services; Policaro Performance, a premium vehicle customization division; and, Policaro Access, an enhanced service, sales and delivery experience with in-store and online vehicle purchase and consultation options. The Group is also thrilled to announce a new location of Motion Endeavours, its luxury vehicle and super sports cars division and the expansion of its full-service offering.

"At Policaro Group, we take every moment to redefine our community's automotive experience through outstanding customer service, cutting edge technology, and a passion for everything we do," says Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group. "Our premium and diversified service offerings reflect our passion to innovate and deliver an exceptional experience for our customers."

Redefining the Automotive Experience

Policaro Leasing assists customers in purchasing their dream vehicle through a dedicated point-of-contact that includes bespoke and flexible leasing services. Through Leasing, the Policaro Group is also providing the option of a fully digital leasing experience where the entire process can be completed online.

Policaro Performance is Policaro Group's premium vehicle customization division, providing customers with the ability to enhance and upgrade their vehicles for optimal performance. From minor adjustments to major enhancements, Policaro Performance's white glove service is personalized to suit customers' needs and enhance their vehicle's performance.

Motion Endeavours, one of the country's top retailers of luxury vehicles and super sports cars will relocate to 191 Wyecroft Road in Oakville. Motion Endeavours has assisted North America's most discerning automotive enthusiasts in sourcing hard-to-find vehicles. The unrivalled customer experience includes vehicle appraisal, purchase consultation, leasing, consignment, specialized vehicle home delivery and off-season climatized vehicle storage.

Through Policaro Access, Policaro Group has customized the automotive sales and delivery experience for the modern consumer. The enhanced service, sales and delivery experience includes flexible in-store and online vehicle purchase and consultation options. Additionally, at home vehicle delivery to a customer's door and multiple service options reducing friction through a convenient, secure, and contact-free experience.

Expanding dealerships across Southern Ontario

"For more than 40 years, the Policaro Group has proudly served Southern Ontario. Our dealerships are among Canada's most recognized. As we prepare to expand our operations with new locations early next year, we are proud to innovate and complement our dealerships with enhanced premium services," says Policaro. "We are providing automotive enthusiasts an unrivalled and customized experience."

This summer, the Policaro Group broke ground to welcome two new automobile dealerships to the Group: BMW Etobicoke and Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo and plans to break ground with another full-service Porsche facility with Porsche Centre Niagara early 2022. With more than 40 years of experience, the Policaro Group's automotive franchises are the foundation of the company. BMW Etobicoke, Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo and Porsche Centre Niagara will continue the Group's commitment to quality and prestige as it expands to new regions in Southern Ontario.

To learn more about how the Policaro Group is redefining the automotive retail experience visit policaro.ca or contact [email protected]

About Policaro Group:

Policaro Group is a prominent premium automotive retail group serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario and are proud stewards of multiple automobile franchises encompassing four brands, Acura, BMW, Lexus and Porsche.

The Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business and software solutions. Commitment to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community.

The Policaro Group lives its motto: Passion. Performance. Promise.

With its 40+ year legacy, the Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as the Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare systems.

