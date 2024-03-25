Policaro Group Opens BMW Dealership in Etobicoke

This Luxury Toronto dealership opens March 25th, 2024

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Policaro Group announced the opening of a new BMW dealership in Etobicoke, one of the municipalities of the City of Toronto. This is the group's second BMW retail centre in the Greater Toronto Area and further enhances its partnership with BMW Group Canada.

Located along the busy QEW corridor at 440 Evans Avenue in Etobicoke

The new dealership is located along the busy Gardiner Expressway at 440 Evans Avenue in Etobicoke on 5.5 acres and built to 65,000 square feet. Designed to BMW's latest Global Corporate Image and incorporating the latest in Electric Vehicle infrastructure, BMW Etobicoke will offer customers a full complement of BMW products and services, including BMW M, BMW i and BMW Motorsport products.

"We are excited to expand and share our passion for automotive retail with the City of Toronto. With its highly visible location, proximity to downtown Toronto and easy access to the QEW and Highways 401 and 427, BMW Etobicoke will be a recognizable landmark," says Franceso Policaro, CEO Policaro Group.

BMW Etobicoke will create more than 100 new jobs, offer bike storage, green space, and a wide variety of mobility to BMW customers. Joining the City of Toronto as an economic and community partner, Policaro Group plans to give back to the community through its charitable organization, Policaro Foundation.

"With BMW Etobicoke, Policaro Group has embraced the BMW Group's Retail.Next concept and invested in the future of the BMW retail experience," stated Andrew Scott, President and CEO, BMW Group Canada. "At this exceptional new facility, customers won't simply come in to purchase a new vehicle; they will be immersed in a premium, customized journey towards BMW ownership. BMW Retail.Next creates an environment BMW customers are familiar with from their experiences with boutique hotels, bespoke couture and premium furnishings. We want all of our customers to feel comfortable when they engage with our brand, and we believe the Retail.Next design – and the digital processes and tools that go along with it – will envelop them in a sense of welcome that few other retail experiences can offer. Policaro Group has shown what Retail.Next can be, and it is outstanding. On behalf of everyone at BMW Group Canada, I congratulate BMW Etobicoke for seeing the possibilities of Retail.Next and investing in a world-class facility"

This unique facility boasts the latest in sustainable design with the selection of an existing industrial site, re-purposing of existing building materials, re-use of existing site materials, the use of bird-friendly glazing and a live Green Roof. This new location offers a 10-car showroom, 9-bay Customer Service Drive-through department, 24-bay service department, 6-bay hand wash and detail department, fully automatic car wash, 2 LED vehicle display towers and more.

For those seeking the epitome of automotive excellence, BMW Etobicoke invites you to experience the sophistication and innovation synonymous with the BMW Brand in our newest Etobicoke location. To learn more about BMW Etobicoke, visit https://www.bmwetobicoke.com/.

About Policaro Group: Policaro Group is an exclusive luxury automotive retailer serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Southern Ontario. Stewards of luxury automobile franchises encompassing seven brands – Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche and Volvo. Policaro Group is a multifaced enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business and software solutions. With commitment to customer experience and community values, Policaro Group includes Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing, Motion Endeavours and the Policaro Foundation.

