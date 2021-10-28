Policaro Group launches first NFT, net proceeds to be donated to the Policaro Foundation

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Policaro Group, Southern Ontario's leading premium dealer group, is joining the digital art community with the announcement of its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The NFT, titled Fear and Loathing, was designed by award-winning, Toronto-based artist Tru Elmore. Net proceeds from the sale of the Fear and Loathing NFT collection will be donated to the Policaro Foundation.

Fear and Loathing was inspired by the iconic Porsche 356. The artwork series consists of five animated options set across uniquely coloured backgrounds. The moving art integrates the vibrant colours and brings to life the excitement and experience of driving the luxury automobile.

"At Policaro Group, we are redefining every aspect of the automotive experience. Art and technology are so integral to the luxury automotive experience, which is why we're excited to offer this exclusive NFT celebrating Porsche, while also supporting the Policaro Foundation," says Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group. "Tru Elmore created a dynamic representation of what premium vehicles are all about, high-performance, innovative design, and long-lasting quality."

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a unit of data stored on the ledger, the blockchain, and can be sold or traded. NFTs take several forms including digital art, digital files, trading cards, songs, licenses or photos. Anything that lives in the digital world and can't be replaced is considered non-fungible. Fear and Loathing is the Policaro Group's first NFT.

"It was an exciting process to bring Porsche to life. I discovered these forms originate from decades of hyper-focused efforts in machine evolution and design aesthetic. The Porsche 356 has its own unique properties that created the discernible contemporary icon," says Tru Elmore, artist, Fear and Loathing collection "The Fear and Loathing collection was inspired by the Porsche Miami Blue paint colour, and its evocative name whose ethos I tried to match."

All net sale proceeds, including resale proceeds, of the Fear and Loathing NFT collection will be donated to the Policaro Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by the Policaro Group. Through events, including Heart Month and its annual Track Day at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the Foundation brings together employees, customers, and the communities the Policaro Group serves to support SickKids (the Hospital for Sick Children), among other Canadian charitable organizations.

The NFT will be posted for auction on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace on October 30, 2021. Join the Policaro Group on Discord for the latest updates on the auction.

About Policaro Group: Policaro Group is a leading premium dealer group serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario. The Group are proud stewards of six automobile franchises encompassing four brands, Acura, BMW, Lexus and Porsche. In its 40+ year legacy, the Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as the Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare systems. To learn more, visit policaro.ca

For further information: Linda Frey, [email protected], 416-716-0878