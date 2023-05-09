Policaro Group is awarded one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for a second consecutive year

This prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies Accolade continuously serves as the excellence benchmark for Canadian-owned and managed companies.

BRAMPTON, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Annually, Canada's Best Managed Companies awards program receives hundreds of entries from privately-owned Canadian businesses. Each year, these companies undergo a rigorous application process by an independent panel where a select few are chosen to receive this prestigious award. Applicants are evaluated on their practices and management skills.

Policaro Group is proud to be honoured with this award for the second consecutive year.

The recognition is unique, evaluating applicants on four pillars:

Capabilities and Innovation - Best Managed companies develop valuable capabilities and resources, are highly execution-oriented, and focused on productivity and innovation.

- Best Managed companies develop valuable capabilities and resources, are highly execution-oriented, and focused on productivity and innovation. Culture and Commitment - Best Managed companies build a strong corporate culture and legacy, actively develop their people and leadership team, provide holistic compensation system, create an inclusive culture, and address continuity within the company.

- Best Managed companies build a strong corporate culture and legacy, actively develop their people and leadership team, provide holistic compensation system, create an inclusive culture, and address continuity within the company. Governance and Financials - Best Managed companies install strong governance structures, use KPIs to manage their progress, maintain a strong balance sheet, and apply the financial discipline required to drive revenue growth, improve operating margin, and increase asset efficiency.

- Best Managed companies install strong governance structures, use KPIs to manage their progress, maintain a strong balance sheet, and apply the financial discipline required to drive revenue growth, improve operating margin, and increase asset efficiency. Strategy - Best Managed companies have a formal methodology for strategy development, capabilities and metrics, and clear consistent communications.

"We're not just a company that is bottom-line driven," said Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group.

Policaro Group is a family business, with 11 members of the second and third generations involved. It's the foundation of the company's culture.

"It is built on strong family values," he says. "We look at our own lives and the way that we want to treat each other, our own family, our friends, and our communities. These virtues that make a good person, they also make a good company."

The Canada's Best Managed Companies program aims to inspire, celebrate, and build a community of private businesses that are creating a better future. A leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in Canadian-owned companies. Policaro Group is proud to be a part of this community that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, determination, and innovation of the business community.

About the Policaro Group

Policaro Group is an exclusive luxury automotive retailer, serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario and are proud stewards of luxury automobile franchises encompassing seven brands, Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche, and Volvo.

Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business and software solutions, committed to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community.

The Policaro Group lives its values: Passion. Performance. Promise.

With its 40+ year legacy, Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as The Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare systems. To learn more, visit policaro.ca.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

