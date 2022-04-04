Policaro Group expands its luxury operations in Southern Ontario with the acquisition of Jaguar Waterloo, Land Rover Waterloo, and Volvo Cars Waterloo

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Policaro Group, Southern Ontario's exclusive luxury automotive retailer, is proud to announce the acquisition of Jaguar Waterloo, Land Rover Waterloo, and Volvo Cars Waterloo, effective April 1, 2022, expanding the group's operations in this rapidly growing region.

"Policaro Group's 40 plus year history is marked by our commitment to redefining the automotive experience. We are thrilled to showcase this commitment to Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo customers and enthusiasts in the Waterloo region," says Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group.

These acquisitions bring class leading Land Rover SUV's and Crossovers with the unique marriage of capability and composure while Jaguar perfects the art of performance with its blend of responsive performance and dramatic design.

Volvo offers advanced safety, luxury innovation and sustainability, announcing their plans to be a fully electric company by 2030.

"We look forward to building a relationship with the manufacturers of these world-renowned brands" says Policaro.

The new dealerships join Policaro Group's existing automobile franchises encompassing the world-class luxury brands Acura, BMW, Lexus, and Porsche. This announcement cements Policaro Group's footprint in Southern Ontario. Customers will see first-hand how the Group is redefining the automotive experience through innovation, continuous improvement and evolving to meet future needs.

"Our growth in Waterloo is reflective of its status as a global hub of innovation and investment," says Policaro. "As one of Canada's fastest-growing cities, home to three world-class post-secondary institutions and some of Canada's most innovative companies, we intentionally expanded our operations in the region. We are proud to contribute to its vibrant, leading-edge culture of innovation."

This announcement follows the Policaro Group's initial expansion in the region, with Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo, which broke ground in July 2021.

Policaro Group are proud stewards of their communities, dedicated to building a brighter and healthier society by investing in our most vulnerable, our children. Through its not-for-profit organization, the Policaro Foundation, the Group will support pediatric units of local hospitals in the region, through its annual fundraising initiatives.

The Policaro Group is eager to build new relationships with existing and future customers of Jaguar Waterloo, Land Rover Waterloo, and Volvo Cars Waterloo.

About Policaro Group: Policaro Group is a leading luxury dealer group serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario. The Group are proud stewards of luxury automobile franchises encompassing seven brands, Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche, and Volvo. In its 40+ year legacy, Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as the Policaro Foundation in support of local child healthcare systems. To learn more, visit policaro.ca.

