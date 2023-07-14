Policaro Group Breaks New Ground for Northwest Lexus Relocation

BRAMPTON, ON, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Policaro Group announced a new location for Northwest Lexus in Brampton, ON. The new location will reflect the ongoing growth and investment in the Brampton community. This further strengthens Policaro Group's long-standing partnership with Lexus Canada.

"We are very excited about the relocation and expansion of Lexus," said Francesco Policaro, CEO of Policaro Group. "Northwest Lexus has a firm presence in Southwest Ontario, which as of 2002 has been the result of 20 years' of passion and dedication to the automotive industry. We look forward to seeing how our partnership progresses in the coming years. This new location will expand the region's luxury automotive market and bring the thrill of driving closer to home."

Northwest Lexus will include a two-level building designed by architect RH Carter, designer Weis & Associates, and constructed by Fieldgate Construction, at the location 42 Ace Drive, Brampton, ON, L6R 0A9. The new facility spans 4.2 acres and is built to over 60 000 square feet. The dealership will include a 13-car showroom, a 4-car new vehicle delivery, a 10-car service reception, automatic car wash, 4 detailing bays, an 19-bay service department, an advanced EV charging infrastructure, a customer lounge, and a rooftop terrace. Guests can expect to enjoy the high level of customer service that they have grown to associate with Policaro Group.

Dignitaries City of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Regional Councillor Wards 9 and 10, Gurpartap Toor are among those expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. Also expected in attendance are Larry Hutchinson, President and CEO of Toyota Canada Inc; Martin Gilbert, Director of Lexus Division at Toyota Canada Inc, Lelan Leontowich, Lexus National Manager at Toyota Canada Inc; Andrew Miller, Manager of Dealer Standards & Business Management at Toyota Canada Inc; and Olga Moase, Lexus Dealer Standards & Market Representation at Toyota Canada Inc.

To see architectural renderings and learn more, visit https://www.northwestlexus.com/newlocation/

About Policaro Group

Policaro Group is an exclusive luxury automotive retailer, serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario and are proud stewards of luxury automobile franchises encompassing seven brands, Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover Lexus, Porsche, and Volvo.

Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business and software solutions, committed to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community.

The Policaro Group lives its values: Passion. Performance. Promise.

With its 40+ year legacy, Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as The Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare systems. To learn more, visit policaro.ca.

