Policaro Group Breaks New Ground for Innovative Policaro Acura Site

BRAMPTON, ON, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Policaro Group announced a new location for Policaro Acura in Brampton, ON. The new location marks Policaro Group's dedication to modernizing the automotive industry in Canada.

Policaro Acura celebrated its 35th year in 2022 and was one of the first Acura dealerships in Canada. Since then, Policaro Group has maintained connections with Acura across the decades. To make the luxury car industry more accessible to the community of Brampton, ON, Policaro Acura's new location is a convenient drive, just moments from Hwy 410. Acura, a division of Honda, Inc., holds a very special place in the history of Policaro Group.

"I always look upon Acura fondly, my very first car was an Acura Integra GS," says Francesco Policaro, CEO of Policaro Group. "In the 35 years since Policaro Acura opened, the world has changed significantly, and the market for luxury cars has seen steady growth. This is why it brings me great joy to announce that Policaro Acura is a part of the Acura Facility Modernization Program. We are excited to see what the future will bring."

The new location, 36 Ace Drive, Brampton, was overseen by RH Carter Architect, designed by Weis & Associates, and constructed by Fieldgate Construction. Policaro Acura's new location spans a 2.8 acre site, build to approximately 35 000 square feet, a 4-car Flex Customer Interactive Centre, a 13-bay Service Department, an 8-car Service Reception, a fully automatic Car Wash, along with 3 Detailing Bays and advanced EV Charging Infrastructure

The new location represents Policaro Group's "Acura Facility Modernization Program" which will see the company transitioning to the future, after having been with the Acura brand for over 35 years. Policaro Acura was one of the first Acura dealerships in Canada. As expected, this marks a turning point in Policaro Group's partnership with Acura Canada, as the partnership officially becomes a long-standing relationship. Acura, a division of Honda Canada, inc, has enjoyed an extended presence in Ontario.

"Policaro Acura has offered Precision Crafted Performance since the beginning of Acura in Canada and they will continue the journey forward with a new modern facility to welcome Acura's electrified future and our next generation of vehicles," said Jean Marc Leclerc, President and CEO, Honda Canada Inc. "I wish the Policaro Group all the best on construction and thank them for being a partner who has provided customer service excellence over the decades."

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at Policaro Acura, 36 Ace Drive, Brampton, ON, L6R 0A9.

City of Brampton Regional Councillor Wards 9 and 10 and Chair of Economic Development, Gurpartap Toor, is expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. OEM's in attendance will be Jean-Marc Leclerc, President and CEO of Honda Canada Inc. and Dave Jamieson, Chief Operating Officer of Honda Canada Inc.

To see architectural renderings and learn more, visit https://www.policaroacura.ca/newlocation/

About Policaro Group

Policaro Group is an exclusive luxury automotive retailer, serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario and are proud stewards of luxury automobile franchises encompassing seven brands, Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover Lexus, Porsche, and Volvo.

Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business and software solutions, committed to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community.

The Policaro Group lives its values: Passion. Performance. Promise.

With its 40+ year legacy, Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as The Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare systems. To learn more, visit policaro.ca.

