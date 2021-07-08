Policaro Group Breaks Ground for State-of-the-Art BMW Dealership in Etobicoke

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Policaro Group announced plans for the construction of a new BMW dealership at a ground breaking ceremony in Etobicoke, one of the municipalities of the City of Toronto. This becomes the group's second BMW franchise in the Greater Toronto Area and further enhances its partnership with BMW Group Canada.

"The ground breaking for BMW Etobicoke marks an exciting milestone in Policaro Group's growth as we introduce a new dealership and expand our operations into a major market" says Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group. "As an organization, we are constantly evolving to meet our customers current and future needs. BMW Etobicoke will embody this commitment and we are eager to welcome our new community."

The new dealership will be located along the busy QEW corridor at 440 Evans Avenue in Etobicoke on 5.5 acres and built to 65,000 square feet. Designed to BMW's latest Global Corporate Image and incorporating the latest in Electric Vehicle infrastructure, BMW Etobicoke will offer customers a full complement of BMW products and services, including BMW M, BMW i and BMW Motorsport products.

"This is an exciting opportunity that Policaro Group is bringing to Ward 3," says Councillor Mark Grimes, Etobicoke-Lakeshore. "It's great to see businesses like BMW recognize Etobicoke-Lakeshore's standing as a leading employment destination in the City of Toronto, and this investment in our community reflects that status. This ground breaking is the first step in bringing more jobs to Ward 3, and provides a beacon of hope that our local economy will be coming back stronger than ever."

BMW Etobicoke will create more than 100 new jobs, offer bike storage, green space, and a wide variety of mobility to BMW customers. Joining the City of Toronto as an economic and community partner, Policaro Group plans to give back to the community through its charitable organization, Policaro Foundation

"We are excited to expand and share our passion for automotive retail with the City of Toronto. With its highly visible location, proximity to downtown Toronto and easy access to the QEW and Highways 401, 427 and 27, BMW Etobicoke will be a recognizable landmark," says Policaro.

"Policaro Group have been excellent partners of ours, especially when it comes to delivering a premium experience for our customers", commented Reiner Braun, President & CEO of BMW Group Canada. "This facility and their investment into the brand further demonstrates Policaro Group's commitment to a successful future with BMW, a future which will be more digital, more electric and more sustainable. This new retail facility will only enhance Policaro Group's ability to attract new customers and service our existing customers who work and live in the Etobicoke-Lakeshore community."

To see architect renderings and learn more, visit bmw-etobicoke.com

To learn more about Policaro Group, visit policaro.group

About Policaro Group

Policaro Group is a leading premium dealer group serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario and are proud stewards of 6 automobile franchises encompassing four brands, Acura, BMW, Lexus and Porsche.

The Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business and software solutions. Commitment to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community.

The Policaro Group lives its motto: Passion. Performance. Promise.

With its 40+ year legacy, the Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as the Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare systems.

