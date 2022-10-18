Policaro Group Breaks Ground for New Porsche Centre in Niagara Region

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Policaro Group announced plans for the construction of a new Porsche Centre at a ground-breaking ceremony in the Niagara Region. This becomes the group's third Porsche Centre, joining locations in Oakville and Kitchener-Waterloo, strengthening the Group's partnership with Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

"We are very excited to expand Porsche's presence across southern Ontario with the groundbreaking of yet another Porsche location," said Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group. "This new location will expand the region's luxury automotive market and bring the love of the drive closer to home. We're thrilled to share our passion for Porsche with the Niagara Region."

Opening in 2024, the new facility will be located at 11 Export Avenue, St. Catharines, ON, L2M 5V8, spanning over three acres and built to almost 70,000 square feet. Porsche Centre Niagara will include a two-storey building with underground parking and storage, Porscheplatz Café, kids entertainment area and e-performance charger infrastructure, including rapid chargers capable of charging a Porsche EV from 5 to 80 per cent in 22.5 minutes. It will embody the true spirit of the Porsche brand as a full sales and service Porsche location, designed and constructed following Porsche's Global Image Program, Destination Porsche.

"I am excited that our world-class destination of Niagara is the next stop for Destination Porsche and the Policaro Group. The Porsche Centre Niagara location will be a great addition to St. Catharines, not only from an economic perspective, but also Policaro Group's emphasis on giving back to the community. Porsche's corporate values and focus on delivering innovative technology while balancing sustainability, blends perfectly with our vision for St. Catharines to be the most dynamic, innovative, sustainable and livable city in North America," said St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik

Porsche Centre Niagara will create more than 40 new jobs in the region. Along with joining the Niagara Region as an economic partner, the Group plans to give back to the community through its charitable organization, the Policaro Foundation, focused on our youngest and most vulnerable, our children.

To see architectural renderings and learn more, visit porschecentreniagara.ca

To learn more about Policaro Group, visit policaro.ca

About Policaro Group

Policaro Group is an exclusive luxury automotive retailer, serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario and are proud stewards of luxury automobile franchises encompassing seven brands, Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover Lexus, Porsche, and Volvo.

Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business and software solutions, committed to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community.

The Policaro Group lives its values: Passion. Performance. Promise.

With its 40+ year legacy, Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as The Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare systems. To learn more, visit policaro.ca.

SOURCE Policaro Group

For further information: Jasmine Lagundzija, [email protected], (519) 217-1245