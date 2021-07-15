Policaro Group Breaks Ground for New Porsche Centre Dealership in Kitchener-Waterloo

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Policaro Group announced plans for the construction of a new Porsche Centre at a ground breaking ceremony in Kitchener-Waterloo. This becomes the group's second Porsche franchise and further strengthens its partnership with Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

"We are delighted to break ground at Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo bringing the iconic Porsche brand to this vibrant community. This dealership will provide automotive enthusiasts throughout the region with an unrivalled retail experience," says Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group. "Recognized for its innovation and technology, Kitchener-Waterloo was an ideal region to expand our Porsche operations. "

The new dealership will be located at 1705 Victoria Street North in Kitchener on three acres built to 75,000 square feet. Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo will embody the true spirit of the brand and will be designed and constructed following Porsche's Global Image Program referred to as Destination Porsche.

"The City of Kitchener is pleased to welcome Policaro Group and Porsche Kitchener-Waterloo to the region," says Berry Vrbanovic, Mayor, City of Kitchener. "Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo exemplifies the Toronto-Waterloo Innovation Corridor, displaying the region as a global hub of innovation and investment. We're delighted to see companies like Policaro Group, who are pushing the limits of the traditional automotive sector, find a new home in Kitchener."

Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo will create more than 40 new jobs and along with joining Kitchener-Waterloo as an economic partner, the Group plans to give back to the community through its charitable organization, the Policaro Foundation

With the addition of Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo in 2022, Policaro Group also plans to bring Porsche to the Niagara Region in 2023.

To see architect renderings and learn more, visit poreschecentrekw.ca

To learn more about Policaro Group, visit policaro.group

About Policaro Group

The Policaro Group is a leading premium dealer group serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario. The Group are proud stewards of 6 automobile franchises encompassing four brands, Acura, BMW, Lexus and Porsche.

The Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business and software solutions. Commitment to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community.

With its 40+ year legacy, the Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as the Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare networks.

