Policaro Group Announces Partnership with Oro Station to Build Motor Circuit Clubhouse

Oro Station, an Automotive Innovation Park located in Oro-Medonte, Ontario is slated to open to the public in 2023. The Park will feature 500,000 square feet of industrial space dedicated to automotive research, engineering, education, and development, including a 4.1km motor circuit with dynamic driving areas. Oro Station is strategically located next to the expanding Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, providing new synergies and opportunities for maximized and efficient connectivity and business development.

"We can't wait to share the thrill of racing with clients and motorsport enthusiasts across the province," said Francesco Policaro, dealer principal and CEO, Policaro Group. "The clubhouse will be our professional motorsport destination. From full performance services to watching our brands full-throttle on the track, it will demonstrate the heart of the Policaro Group."

Through this partnership, Policaro Group will develop a two-storey clubhouse featuring a multi-car paddock with an inspection and maintenance area. The clubhouse will also feature a guest and hospitality area with a balcony overlooking Oro Station Motor Circuit.

"We are pleased to announce this partnership with Policaro Group and welcome Policaro Motorsport to Oro Station," said Geoffrey Campbell, Founder and Managing Partner of Oro Station. "We're excited to grow motorsports in Canada with the support of partners and showcase Canadian talent like Policaro Motorsport on our Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) approved motor circuit."

The Policaro Group's involvement in motorsport runs the gamut from beginner track experiences to supporting its professional racing team. At the clubhouse, the Group will offer client motorsport experiences including rentals, arrive and drive, coaching and simulator training.

With victories at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, Porsche Esprint Challenge Canada and Canadian Touring Car Championships, Policaro Group's competitive driving team looks to continue to make its mark on the North American racing scene at its new home at Oro Station.

To learn more about Policaro Motorsport, visit policaro.ca/division/motorsport

To learn more about Oro Station, visit orostation.ca

About Policaro Group: Policaro Group is a leading premium dealer group serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario. The Group are proud stewards of six automobile franchises encompassing four brands, Acura, BMW, Lexus and Porsche. In its 40+ year legacy, the Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as the Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare systems. To learn more, visit policaro.ca

About Policaro Motorsport: Policaro Group's passion for cars is realized through Policaro Motorsport. The track showcases the Group's brands to the best of their abilities, and the Group is dedicated to bringing the thrill of racing to motorsport fans in Canada and around the globe. To learn more, visit policaro.group/motorsport

About Policaro Performance: Policaro Performance is Policaro Group's premium vehicle customization division, providing customers with the ability to enhance and upgrade vehicles for desired aesthetics and optimal performance – whether on the road or on the track. To learn more, visit policaroperformance.ca

About Oro Station

Oro Station is a new automotive innovation park under construction in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada. Oro Station will be home to the future of automotive technology and education, while providing specialized services in motorsports, automotive restoration, and advanced engineering. The site will feature 500,000 square feet of industrial space dedicated to automotive research, engineering, education and development, including a 4.1km FIA Grade 3 motor circuit with dynamic driving areas. Oro Station will create connections between enthusiasts and experts alike, and establish a vibrant community with an eye towards advancing the automotive industry in Canada.

For more information about Oro Station please visit orostation.ca

