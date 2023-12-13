Policaro Group achieves $1M donation to SickKids Foundation

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Policaro Group announces today that the Policaro Foundation has donated just over $1M to SickKids Foundation. This comes as part of a longstanding relationship with the charity, which brings much-needed medical care to children.

Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group and Aurora Policaro-Giannace, Group Manager Corporate Giving, Policaro Group proudly present a donation to SickKids Foundation raised from the Policaro Foundation Track Experience in 2023 to Diane Armes-Redrupp, Associate Director, Corporate Partnerships, SickKids Foundation, Dr. Joshua Griesman, Policaro Foundation Fellow, Fetal Cardiac Program, Division of Cardiology, SickKids, and Dr. Lindsay Freud, Section Head, Fetal Cardiac Program, Division of Cardiology, SickKids. (CNW Group/Policaro Group)

The Policaro Foundation was established in 2018 to support the health and wellness of our most vulnerable, our children. Through the Foundation, the Policaro Group has been able to support a wide variety of causes, including, but not limited to, local food banks, an annual Holiday Toy Drive and annual Heart Month campaign, regular donations to hospitals such as the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, the Brampton Civic Hospital and Grand River Hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo. However, the Foundation is best known for its long-term involvement with SickKids. In 2018, the Policaro Fetal Cardiac Fellowship was established to treat infants with heart conditions. This fellowship will meet a critical need for the Labatt Family Heart Centre by building capacity for Canada's primary fetal cardiac diagnosis and treatment centre. Trainees who gain experience at SickKids through the fellowship, will go on to work in paediatric heart centres in Ontario and worldwide, providing better care and disease management for children across the globe.

"We are incredibly proud of the Policaro Foundation and the positive impact it has on children in need of care. SickKids has a very special and personal place in the hearts of the Policaro family and we are grateful for our customers, employees and communities who support our mission of building a brighter, healthier future for our children, one smile at a time," says Aurora Policaro-Giannace, Manager, Corporate Giving, Policaro Group.

Most recently, on the 13th of September, 2023, the Policaro Foundation ran its annual Policaro Foundation Track Experience in support of SickKids. The event featured a silent auction and multiple drive experiences in order to garner donations. The Track Experience donated $236,787.60 for the charity. The event also featured talks from fellows at the hospital, as well as patient ambassadors who received treatment thanks to the generosity of the Policaro Foundation.

SickKids is the corporate branding of the Hospital for Sick Children, a paediatric research hospital based in Toronto. The hospital provides opportunities for patients to take part in clinical research, which assists in the development of new treatments. The research is varied, ranging from discovery to clinical care. In addition to research and patient care, SickKids also trains pediatric doctors. The Hospital for Sick Children is a safe and inclusive space for all patients and their families.

To learn more about the Policaro Foundation, visit policaro.ca/foundation. Donations can be made to any of the charitable ventures listed by the company.

About the Policaro Group: The Policaro Group is an exclusive luxury automotive retailer serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario and are proud stewards of luxury automobile franchises encompassing seven brands Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche, and Volvo. Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business, and software solutions and is committed to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community. Policaro Group lives its values: Passion. Performance. Promise. With its 40+ year legacy, Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours, as well as The Policaro Foundation in support of local healthcare systems focused on children. To learn more, visit policaro.ca.

SOURCE Policaro Group

For further information: Linda Frey, [email protected], 416-716-0878