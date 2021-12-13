Polestar Montreal Debuts Recycled Container Showroom

Located in Laval, just outside of Montréal, this new showroom features unique, avant-garde architecture with Polestar's signature minimalist design aesthetic. The brand's unique retail approach will continue to evolve, as seen with the debut of this architectural concept. Like other Polestar Spaces, Polestar Montréal will offer the same immersive consumer experience.

"Quebec is a crucial province for Polestar, especially since residents are particularly interested in electric mobility, and now is the right time to introduce the home of the brand in Montréal," says Hugues Bissonnette, Head of Polestar Canada. "With the recent introduction of the 2022 Polestar 2 variants in Canada, our performance EV now qualifies for a provincial incentive of $8,000 in Quebec. The opening of Polestar Montréal marks the perfect time and place to continue to accelerate Polestar 2 sales in Canada."

Polestar Montréal is now officially open to the public, located at 2350 Boulevard Chomedey, Laval, making it the third storefront in Canada - in addition to Polestar Spaces in Toronto and Vancouver.

"The implementation of this new Polestar showroom is a significant step toward brand awareness in a key Canadian region," said Anthony Taddeo, Dealer Principal, Automobiles Volta Laval, Inc. "The Québecois are leaders in electric vehicle adoption, so by partnering with an innovative brand such as Polestar, we are able to provide residents and visitors a way to further explore electric mobility and automotive sustainability in an immersive environment."

Polestar Montréal is staffed by Polestar Specialists who are available to assist with the digital ordering process, answer questions, and coordinate test drives with the brand's Polestar 2 dual- and single motor variants. Customers can also schedule test drives at Polestar.com/test-drive.

Polestar also offers home delivery and service programs for those living within 150 miles of a Polestar Space. For those living outside of that radius, a mobile service program is now available, in which a Polestar technician will travel to the owner's location for software updates and minor repairs. Mobile service can be requested by contacting Polestar Support 24/7 via phone or at polestar.com/contact.

Polestar is now able to cover 85 percent of the addressable electric vehicle market in Canada through its Spaces in Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The brand will continue to expand its retail footprint across North America, with more than 35 showrooms planned to be open by the end of 2022.

About Polestar

Polestar was established as a new, standalone Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer in 2017. Founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result.

Polestar is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are currently available and on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific. By 2023, the company plans to be present in 30 global markets. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in two facilities in China, with additional future manufacturing planned in the USA.

In September 2021, Polestar announced its intention to list as a public company on the Nasdaq in a business combination agreement with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. Full information on this definitive agreement can be found here.

In Canada, Polestar Spaces are located in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. With these three Spaces, Polestar can service 85% of the Canadian EV market.

Polestar has produced two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 619 hp, 738 lb-ft of torque, and an electric-only range of 124 km (WLTP) – the longest of any hybrid car in the world.

The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company's first fully electric, high volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long- and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual- and single-motor powertrains with as much as 408 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque.

In the coming three years, Polestar plans to launch one new electric vehicle per year, starting with Polestar 3 in 2022 – the company's first electric performance SUV. Polestar 4 is expected to follow in 2023, a smaller electric performance SUV coupe.

In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of Polestar Precept – the manifesto concept car that Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand's future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.

